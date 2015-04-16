The New Star Wars Trailer Dropped Today – and Fans Are Going Crazy on Twitter

Today at precisely 1 p.m., director J.J. Abrams and Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy dropped the trailer for the new Star Wars movie – The Force Awakens – at a Star Wars Celebration event in Anaheim, California.

About 7,500 devout fans attended the event and were able to watch the live presentation, while the world/galaxy tuned into a livestream and basically lost their minds on Twitter. Here are some of the most notable social media reactions from the Star Wars Internet frenzy, which we imagine will continue for quite some time: