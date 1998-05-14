New Clinton Controversy

Former President Bill Clinton’s brother-in-law Hugh Rodham received nearly $400,000 in fees for lobbying for a presidential pardon and a prison commutation for two wealthy felons, Rodham’s lawyers and other officials said Wednesday. Clinton pardoned both felons on his last day of office last month. (The men were Almon Glenn Braswell, convicted of mail fraud and perjury in 1983, and Carlos Vignali, a convicted cocaine trafficker.) The former president issued a statement Wednesday saying that he and his wife were “deeply disturbed” by the news of the reports and that he had demanded that Rodham, a Miami lawyer, return the money. Rodham’s attorney said that the money had been returned. But Clinton did not deny that there had been any lobbying by Rodham, notes The New York Times and NBC News correspondent Tim Russert, among several others. Hillary Rodham Clinton also issued a statement Wednesday, distancing herself from her brother and saying that she had never discussed the pardons with Hugh Rodham and that she was not involved.