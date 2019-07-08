Meet the Sweet New Summer Celebrity Couples of 2019

Although a source confirmed to PEOPLE that Dancing with the Stars costars Bella and Chigvintsev began casually dating back in January, the two have since ramped up their summer PDA in public and on social media.

The two were spotted holding hands and locking lips while out in L.A. in early May after grabbing lunch together. The romantic rendezvous came just days after the pair accompanied Bella’s twin sister Brie and her husband Daniel Bryan on a trip to Disneyland to celebrate Brie’s daughter Birdie’s second birthday.

Although Bella has called Chigvintsev an “amazing lover,” she’s been insistent on ditching the “boyfriend” label and explained why to her sister Brie on The Bellas Podcast.

“I feel like for women in my situation who date and have fun, who want to get our Carrie and Samantha on and showcase it on our platforms, people automatically assume that we’re official,” Bella said.

“So he’s your boyfriend,” Brie countered. “If he has all these great qualities, then why not?”

“No,” Nikki insisted. “Because I’m not ready for it.”

After Brie protested, pointing out that they’re together “all the time,” Nikki responded, “That doesn’t mean anything.”

Putting a label on her romance with Chigvintsev may be one step too much for the retired professional wrestler since calling off her engagement to John Cena last summer. However, she hasn’t been shy about posting cute couple pics of the two kissing during July 4th weekend and working out together on Instagram.