Meet the Sweet New Summer Celebrity Couples of 2019

Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello
The rumored couple started heating up after they dropped their steamy music video for their latest duet, “Señorita.” The video, which was released days before Cabello’s split from Matthew Hussey was confirmed, has Mendes and Cabello playing lovers who can’t seem to quit each other. The fictional storyline may not be so far from the truth because just a few weeks after the video dropped, the two were spotted cozying up by an infinity pool as they celebrated the Fourth of July together, holding hands later that night out in West Hollywood, California, and holding hands again three days later after grabbing brunch in L.A.
Dua Lipa & Anwar Hadid
The “New Rules” singer was seen kissing Hadid at the British Summer Time Hyde Park music festival in early July. Lipa looked comfortable in an oversized sweater paired with statement jewelry, while Hadid, younger brother to models Gigi and Bella Hadid, also kept it casual in a green bomber jacket. While neither star has confirmed the relationship, according to Glamour, they were also spotted getting close at Hadid’s birthday party in Malibu a few weeks prior.
Earlier this year, Lipa split from her boyfriend Isaac Carew after the pair had been together on-and-off for five years.
Emma Roberts & Garrett Hedlund
After Roberts and Evan Peters called off their engagement for the second time after seven years together, talk swirled about a possible romance between Roberts and TRON star Hedlund. The actors made things seemingly more official once they were spotted in N.Y.C. in late March, holding hands as they made their way into a hotel. Then in April, a source told PEOPLE that Roberts and Hedlund were spending more time together, but taking things slowly.
“Emma is newly single and neither she nor Garrett are in the right headspace to be in a serious relationship,” said the source. “They’re just having fun hanging out and hooking up.”
Things must be going well for the new beaus, who also spent Easter 2019 together, too.
Jillian Michaels & Deshanna Marie Minuto
The fitness guru is dating fashion designer Minuto, her rep confirmed to PEOPLE in July. Michaels shared a summery selfie of the two celebrating the Fourth of July together. Michaels also wished Minuto a happy birthday in April with another sweet photo of the couple.
“Happy birthday to this beauty @deshannamarie ❤️you 🐔shorts,” she captioned the photo of herself leaning on Minuto’s shoulder.
While it’s not immediately clear as to when the couple began their romance, Minuto first posted about Michaels on Instagram on Christmas Eve 2018, followed by another, three days later, with the caption, “I ❤️ YOU @jillianmichaels.”
Wendy Williams & an Unnamed Doctor
The talk show host is no longer on the market. After her turbulent split from estranged husband Kevin Hunter, Williams made herself a Hot Topic of the day by revealing she’s “crazy about” a mystery man who happens to be a doctor.
“You all think I’m messing around with a 27-year-old — 27-year-old boys, quite frankly, do find me very attractive. I get it,” she said to her audience, seemingly referencing her fling with a 27-year-old convicted felon named Marc Tomblin. “But when it comes time for the comfort of a man, I need somebody in his 50s, too. And he’s got to work.”
With that, Williams gave a sly smile before sharing a few more details about her new man.
“It helps that he’s a doctor,” she said as the audience began cheering wildly. “I am not going to say one more word. You’re not going to blow this for me. But he’s been married, his kids are in their 20s. And yes, he’s black. I know you’re wondering.”
Williams filed for divorce from Hunter in April after more than two decades of marriage, and also cut ties with him professionally, as he was removed as executive producer of The Wendy Williams Show one week after their split.
Nikki Bella & Artem Chigvintsev
Although a source confirmed to PEOPLE that Dancing with the Stars costars Bella and Chigvintsev began casually dating back in January, the two have since ramped up their summer PDA in public and on social media.
The two were spotted holding hands and locking lips while out in L.A. in early May after grabbing lunch together. The romantic rendezvous came just days after the pair accompanied Bella’s twin sister Brie and her husband Daniel Bryan on a trip to Disneyland to celebrate Brie’s daughter Birdie’s second birthday.
Although Bella has called Chigvintsev an “amazing lover,” she’s been insistent on ditching the “boyfriend” label and explained why to her sister Brie on The Bellas Podcast.
“I feel like for women in my situation who date and have fun, who want to get our Carrie and Samantha on and showcase it on our platforms, people automatically assume that we’re official,” Bella said.
“So he’s your boyfriend,” Brie countered. “If he has all these great qualities, then why not?”
“No,” Nikki insisted. “Because I’m not ready for it.”
After Brie protested, pointing out that they’re together “all the time,” Nikki responded, “That doesn’t mean anything.”
Putting a label on her romance with Chigvintsev may be one step too much for the retired professional wrestler since calling off her engagement to John Cena last summer. However, she hasn’t been shy about posting cute couple pics of the two kissing during July 4th weekend and working out together on Instagram.
Ryan Seacrest & a Mystery Woman
The cohost of Live with Kelly and Ryan was spotted kissing a mystery woman while vacationing in the South of France. The romantic getaway came four months after he split from ex-girlfriend Shayna Taylor.
At the time, PEOPLE exclusively confirmed that Taylor and Seacrest had called it quits after three years of dating, with a source calling it an “amicable split.” A source close to Taylor previously told PEOPLE that the two weren’t quite on the same page about the timeline of their future.