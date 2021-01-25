The Southern Charm star has a new man in her life, and she's showing him off to the world on Instagram. Complied in a slideshow, LeCroy posted several shots of the new couple - without mentioning her mystery man's name - cuddled up at Lake Tahoe in California.

"Madhappy," the Bravo star wrote in her caption.

A rep for LeCroy did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment about the relationship.

LeCroy's post comes four months after she spoke out amid speculation that she had an affair with Alex Rodriguez, who was engaged to Jennifer Lopez at the time. (The two have since gone their separate ways.)

The star alleged that she and the retired professional baseball player had communicated over the phone, but denied that they ever had a physical relationship.

A source who knows Rodriguez told PEOPLE at the time, "It's a B.S. story. Alex has never met her."

In an interview with the New York Post's Page Six, LeCroy claimed that the pair had "spoken on the phone" - in calls she said were "innocent" - but added that they'd "never met up" and "never been physical … never had any kind of anything. Just an acquaintance."