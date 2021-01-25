New Celebrity Couples of 2021
Sparks are flying for these loved-up stars
Madison LeCroy & Her Boyfriend
The Southern Charm star has a new man in her life, and she's showing him off to the world on Instagram. Complied in a slideshow, LeCroy posted several shots of the new couple - without mentioning her mystery man's name - cuddled up at Lake Tahoe in California.
"Madhappy," the Bravo star wrote in her caption.
A rep for LeCroy did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment about the relationship.
LeCroy's post comes four months after she spoke out amid speculation that she had an affair with Alex Rodriguez, who was engaged to Jennifer Lopez at the time. (The two have since gone their separate ways.)
The star alleged that she and the retired professional baseball player had communicated over the phone, but denied that they ever had a physical relationship.
A source who knows Rodriguez told PEOPLE at the time, "It's a B.S. story. Alex has never met her."
In an interview with the New York Post's Page Six, LeCroy claimed that the pair had "spoken on the phone" - in calls she said were "innocent" - but added that they'd "never met up" and "never been physical … never had any kind of anything. Just an acquaintance."
Lena Dunham & Luis Felber
The Girls star posted an Instagram birthday tribute to boyfriend Luis Felber after revealing on June 7 that she was dating someone new.
"Feliz Cumpleanos Luis 💕" she began in the caption. "When I was 3 weeks old in downtown Manhattan, I had no idea a baby was being born in England (Winchester, no less!) who would rocket into my life- wearing a lime green polar fleece snood- and challenge so many of my beliefs about myself and the world with magical abandon."
She continued, "Happy Birthday, Lulu @attawalpa 🎈🎂 😌🦝 ♾"
Dunham's last public relationship was with music producer/songwriter Jack Antonoff. PEOPLE confirmed in January 2018 that the pair split after more than five years together.
John Mulaney & Olivia Munn
Mulaney and Munn are dating, a source told PEOPLE on May 13. The news broke the same week that Mulaney and wife Anna Marie Tendler confirmed their split after six years of marriage.
"This is very new, they're taking it slowly," a source close to Mulaney added. "They met at church in Los Angeles."
Reps for the two could not be reached for immediate comment.
The actors first connected socially several years ago and remained friendly. In December, the actress sent the comedian well wishes after Mulaney entered rehab following a relapse in his decades-long journey with addiction.
"Sending SO MUCH love and support to John Mulaney. You got this," she tweeted at the time.
Munn previously dated quarterback Aaron Rodgers for three years, from 2014 to March 2017.
Pete Davidson & Phoebe Dynevor
The Saturday Night Live star and the Bridgerton actress are officially dating and Davison is fully invested in their relationship.
The couple are "really into each other," a source told PEOPLE in April, adding that "Pete is telling friends he's serious about her."
The two were first linked in March when Davidson was spotted in Manchester, England, where the Bridgerton star lives. According to Entertainment Tonight, the pair were allegedly seen holding hands while out together in the U.K.
Henry Cavill & Natalie Viscuso
The actor went Instagram official with girlfriend Natalie Viscuso on April 11.
"This is me looking quietly confident shortly before my beautiful and brilliant love Natalie, destroys me at chess," Cavill wrote in the caption.
Pop culture enthusiasts might recognize Viscuso from a 2005 episode of MTV's My Super Sweet 16. Her milestone birthday was featured on season 1 of the hit reality series after she moved to San Diego from Roswell, New Mexico.
The couple was previously spotted out together in early April, holding hands as they took a masked walk with Cavill's dog Kal in London.
Lily James & Michael Shuman
Things seem to be getting more serious for the actress and Queens of the Stone Age rocker Michael Shuman. The two were seen smiling and holding hands while on their way to meet Shuman's parents, E! News reported on April 3.
The pair were first spotted together earlier this year in Suffolk, England, where James was filming her forthcoming film, What's Love Got to Do With It?
The actress previously dated The Crown actor Matt Smith. They reportedly split after five years in December 2019, then reconciled in May 2020 before splitting for a second time.
Megan Thee Stallion & Pardison Fontaine
The Hot Girl confirmed that she's dating fellow rapper Pardison Fontaine on Feb. 19. She opened up about her relationship on an Instagram Live, during which she defended Fontaine from negative comments she had seen online about their relationship.
"I don't be liking some of the stuff on the internet," she said during the livestream, which was captured in a video by The Shade Room. "People don't know what the hell they talking about, they just be saying anything. I didn't like what they was trying to say about Pardi 'cause he is so calm and so sweet."
"That's my boo, and I really like him," Megan continued.
The star also defended herself when a viewer called her a "simp" during the stream, replying back, "I never said hot girls can't have boyfriends," according to Revolt.
"Y'all not about to play with my man," she said of Fontaine, per the outlet. "He don't even be doing nothing to nobody. Yeah, he my boyfriend."
JoJo Siwa & Kylie
JoJo Siwa publicly introduced her girlfriend to the world for the first time on Feb. 8.
The 17-year-old social media sensation and Dance Moms alumna dedicated an Instagram post to her partner, named Kylie, to mark their one-month dating anniversary.
"After being my best friend for over a year, January 8th 2021 I got to start calling this exceptional human my Girlfriend… and Since then I've been the happiest I have ever been!" Siwa raved.
Just days before, Siwa announced their relationship during a virtual appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.
Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker
The longtime friends - both parents of three - recently got serious, even taking a trip to Palm Springs together. "They've been dating for about a month or two," a source told PEOPLE. "They've been friends for a long time but it's turned romantic."
Michael B. Jordan & Lori Harvey
Though the couple had been rumored to be together for months, they didn't confirm it until early January, with a pair of Instagram posts portraying their romantic holiday celebrations.
Olivia Wilde & Harry Styles
The recently split actress and the pop star, who grew close on the set of Don't Worry Darling (she's directing, he stars), made their couple debut in a major way: at a close friend's intimate wedding.
Brian Austin Green & Sharna Burgess
The couple kicked things off before the holidays, but didn't make it "Instagram Official" until early January with a steamy shot from their Hawaiian hotel room balcony.
Justin Hartley & Sofia Pernas
The former Young and the Restless costars were rumored to have been together as early as June 2020, but they didn't make it Instagram official until New Year's Eve.
Meghan King & Will Roos
After her fair share of heartbreak in 2020, King was excited to share a new romantic development in her life: She was now seeing "friend-turned-boyfriend" Roos.
"For now, we're just friends. And by 'friends' I mean super close besties who also kiss and hug," the former Bravo star wrote. "Ok, so I don't mean 'friends' at all. Life is funny."