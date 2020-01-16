Meet the New Celebrity Couples of 2020

The 23-year-old model was seen holding hands with the YouTuber while out at the Rose Bowl Flea Market in Pasadena, California, in January. TMZ reports that Canseco and Paul recently started dating after years of running in the same circles in Los Angeles.

PEOPLE is out to their reps for comment.

The new romance comes after Canseco split from Brody Jenner last October after three months of dating, and Paul split from Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. actress Chloe Bennet in 2018.