Meet the New Celebrity Couples of 2020

Josie Canseco & Logan Paul
The 23-year-old model was seen holding hands with the YouTuber while out at the Rose Bowl Flea Market in Pasadena, California, in January. TMZ reports that Canseco and Paul recently started dating after years of running in the same circles in Los Angeles.
PEOPLE is out to their reps for comment.
The new romance comes after Canseco split from Brody Jenner last October after three months of dating, and Paul split from Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. actress Chloe Bennet in 2018.
Thom Evans & Nicole Scherzinger
The singer made her red carpet debut with her Scottish rugby player beau at the 21st annual Warner Bros. and InStyle Golden Globes afterparty in Beverly Hills on Jan. 5
The two first sparked dating rumors after Evans appeared on the celebrity version of The X Factor U.K. last year, which Scherzinger judges. Although the two haven’t publicly confirmed their new romance, Scherzinger’s Instagram post with their couple’s pic seems to be her way of letting the world know that they’re an item.
Scherzinger most recently dated Bulgarian tennis player Grigor Dimitrov from 2016 to early 2019. In 2015, she split from Formula One racing driver Lewis Hamilton after a seven-year on-and-off relationship.
Bill Hader & Rachel Bilson
The actors caused a buzz when they made their new romance awards show official at the Golden Globes on Jan. 5. The two held hands and posed for photos as they made their way down the red carpet.
The public outing comes just weeks after Hader and Bilson were spotted grabbing coffee together in his hometown of Tulsa, Oklahoma, in December.
The pair previously starred together in the 2013 romantic comedy The To Do List. Maggie Carey, the film’s director, was married to Hader from 2006 to 2018. They share three daughters: Hayley Clementine, 5, Harper, 7, and Hannah Kathryn, 10.
Meanwhile, Bilson split from actor Hayden Christensen in 2017 after nearly a decade together. The exes share 5-year-old daughter Briar Rose.
Michelle Williams & Thomas Kail
Another new couple made their official awards show outing together at the Golden Globes: soon-to-be parents Williams and Hamilton director Kail. The actress looked stunning in a one-shoulder peach-colored Louis Vuitton gown, which kept her baby bump under wraps.
The pair confirmed their newly engaged status and baby news to PEOPLE on Dec. 30. A source added that Williams’ teen daughter Matilda, whom she shares with the late actor Heath Ledger, played matchmaker.
Paris Hilton & Carter Reum
After breaking off her engagement to Chris Zylka in 2018, Hilton moved on with entrepreneur Reum. The two were spotted dancing and sharing a kiss at the Warner Bros. & InStyle party following the Golden Globes.
A source confirmed to PEOPLE that Reum is Hilton’s boyfriend, adding, “They are dating and happy.”
A longtime friend of the Hilton family, Reum is an author and entrepreneur known for co-founding the liquor brand VEEV Spirits alongside his brother, Courtney Reum. Together, they were listed in Inc. Magazine’s 500 fasting-growing private companies in America.