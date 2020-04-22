Kate & Goody, Ben & Ana and More New Celebrity Couples in Quarantine Together
Due to the ongoing public health crisis, these new couples are getting a crash course in what it would be like to live together — and they seem to be going strong
Tiffany Haddish & Common
Are they or aren't they? In early April, the actress and rapper — who've put off relationship rumors in the past — said they were self-isolating together during the coronavirus outbreak during an interview with Cedric the Entertainer. But weeks later on Today, Haddish told Hoda Kotb, “Now it’s just me in my bedroom and all of my clean clothes. I’ve got a pile of clean clothes next to me so I feel like somebody’s in the bed.”
Kate Beckinsale & Goody Grace
The Serendipity star has a new beau — and the pair are spending quite a bit of quality time together while in quarantine at Beckinsale's California home.
The actress, 46, was first spotted holding hands with Canadian rocker Goody Grace on April 12 while out for a walk around her neighborhood.
"She has been dating him since the beginning of the year," a source close to Beckinsale revealed to PEOPLE. "They have fun and Kate seems happy. His age is not an issue for her. It’s just a number."
Her new flame, 22, "is talented, driven and mature beyond his age," added the source, noting that amid California's stay-at-home orders, the new couple "are quarantined together at Kate’s house right now."
Ben Affleck & Ana de Armas
The Deep Water costars first sparked relationship rumors in early March during their romantic vacation in de Armas' native Cuba, as well as in Costa Rica.
Since their return, the couple has been in self-quarantine together in Los Angeles, where they've made daily PDA-packed walks with de Armas' dogs.
"They seem to have a great time together," a source told PEOPLE of the loved-up actors. "They order delivery food and groceries and only leave the house for walks around the neighborhood with their dogs. Ben looks incredibly happy. They are flirty and goofy. Ana always has a huge smile around him."
Anna Camp & Michael Johnson
One year after announcing her divorce from Pitch Perfect costar Skylar Astin, the actress made things Instagram official with her new boyfriend on March 23.
"In the middle of nowhere with no one I’d rather be with 💫," Camp wrote, captioning a photo of her and Johnson smiling while hanging out in the desert of Joshua Tree, California.
Johnson is a drummer known in the music industry as a founding member of the New Beat Fund, a garage pop and west-coast punk band based out of Southern California. He’s since parted ways with the group.
After their trip to Joshua Tree, the pair appear to have returned to Camp's home in Los Angeles, where they are hunkering down to "Quarantine and Chill" at her house together, according to her Instagram.
Demi Lovato & Max Ehrich
Soon after the "I Love Me" singer started dating the Young and the Restless actor, California instituted a "stay-at-home" policy due to the ongoing public health crisis — and the new couple has been in quarantine together ever since.
PEOPLE confirmed the new relationship on March 25, and the pair were seen stocking up on groceries together on April 4.
Ariana Grande & Dalton Gomez
The pop star has been quietly dating the luxury real estate agent for about two months, a source told PEOPLE at the end of March, adding that the couple were currently quarantining together at her home in Los Angeles.
"Ariana is staying at home with friends. She is very serious about self distancing and has been with the same group of people for days," the source said. "One of the people she is with right now is Dalton — they have been hanging out for a couple of months. Ariana doesn’t want to do another public relationship so she is trying to keep this one quiet, but she seems very happy with Dalton," they added.
Gomez, who works as the buyer’s agent for the luxury real estate company Aaron Kirkman Group, is believed to be the mystery man Grande was spotted kissing in a Northridge, California, bar in February; TMZ reported on the outing at the time and was the first to confirm Gomez as Grande’s new man.