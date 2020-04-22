Kate & Goody, Ben & Ana and More New Celebrity Couples in Quarantine Together

The Serendipity star has a new beau — and the pair are spending quite a bit of quality time together while in quarantine at Beckinsale's California home.

The actress, 46, was first spotted holding hands with Canadian rocker Goody Grace on April 12 while out for a walk around her neighborhood.

"She has been dating him since the beginning of the year," a source close to Beckinsale revealed to PEOPLE. "They have fun and Kate seems happy. His age is not an issue for her. It’s just a number."

Her new flame, 22, "is talented, driven and mature beyond his age," added the source, noting that amid California's stay-at-home orders, the new couple "are quarantined together at Kate’s house right now."