Meet the New Celebrity Fall Couples of 2019

After her split from ex-husband Liam Hemsworth and friend-turned-lover Kaitlynn Carter, Cyrus was spotted kissing Cody Simpson at Backyard Bowls eatery in L.A., TMZ first reported on Oct. 4.

The two, who have not confirmed their relationship status, were seen kissing and acting affectionate with each other in a video obtained by the outlet.

Their PDA may seem like a surprise, but the two have been friends for a while. In a 2015 interview with GQ Australia, Simpson said, “Miley is one of my best friends and she helps with some of that transitional stuff — trying to escape your childhood. She’s super open-minded and I’m working on becoming more like that.”

The Australian musician previously dated Gigi Hadid.