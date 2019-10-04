Meet the New Celebrity Fall Couples of 2019

Miley Cyrus & Cody Simpson
After her split from ex-husband Liam Hemsworth and friend-turned-lover Kaitlynn Carter, Cyrus was spotted kissing Cody Simpson at Backyard Bowls eatery in L.A., TMZ first reported on Oct. 4.
The two, who have not confirmed their relationship status, were seen kissing and acting affectionate with each other in a video obtained by the outlet.
Their PDA may seem like a surprise, but the two have been friends for a while. In a 2015 interview with GQ Australia, Simpson said, “Miley is one of my best friends and she helps with some of that transitional stuff — trying to escape your childhood. She’s super open-minded and I’m working on becoming more like that.”
The Australian musician previously dated Gigi Hadid.
Josh Duhamel & Audra Mari
The Transformers star was seen kissing the model and 2016’s Miss World America on Oct. 2 at the Toronto airport. The two embraced outside of a Starbucks after she landed in the Canadian city.
Reps for Duhamel did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s comment, though both stars follow one another on Instagram and appear to have been liking one another’s photos recently.
Duhamel was previously married to Fergie for eight years; they share a 6-year-old son named Axl.
Gina Kirschenheiter & Travis Mullen
The Real Housewives of Orange County star is officially off the market!
Kirschenheiter is now dating Mullen, PEOPLE confirmed on Sept. 30. The star also made her relationship status known on Instagram the same day, writing, “Always find a reason to laugh. It may not add years to your life but will surely add life to your years,” alongside two photos of the new couple.
“We just really clicked from very early on,” she told PEOPLE. “We have the same perspective on a lot [of] stuff and a lot of the same values.”
She added: “I just know he’s a person that’s extremely trustworthy, extremely loyal.”
The news of the happy couple comes just over one year after she officially separated from her husband Matt Kirschenheiter, with whom she shares sons Nicholas and Luca, as well as daughter Sienna.
Halsey & Evan Peters
The singer was seen on a date with the American Horror Story actor at Six Flags Magic Mountain in L.A. on Sept. 21, after her split from British rocker Yungblud.
At around 8 p.m. that evening, an onlooker said the pair hopped onto a ride and held hands tightly as they plummeted down a coaster’s 180-foot slope. A photo of Halsey and Peters on the ride shows them smiling as they hold on to the front of their seats.
The date isn’t seemingly out of nowhere considering Halsey has been open about being a huge fan of Peters in the past. She reportedly tweeted in 2012, “Seriously Evan Peters stop making me attracted to alleged sociopaths and accused murderers….,” likely in reference to his AHS role. She also tweeted then deleted, “Petition for Evan Peters to date me” in November 2013 and “I’m a f—ing liar I’m so in love with Evan Peters I’m so whipped I’m whipped as f— !” in November 2014.
Peters split from fiancée Emma Roberts in March.
Mike Johnson & Demi Lovato
The Bachelorette contestant shared that he and the singer have been going on dates and that “she kisses really well” on iHeartRadio’s Almost Famous podcast, hosted by Bachelor Nation stars Ben Higgins and Ashley Iaconetti.
“We’ve gone on more than one date,” Johnson told Iaconetti when she asked him about his relationship with Lovato. “I like her tattoos — we both have a lot of tattoos. Demi has more than me.”
“And, uh, she kisses really well,” he added.
Lovato first made her crush on Johnson known at the very beginning of Hannah Brown’s season of The Bachelorette, sharing her thoughts on her Instagram Story as she watched; she continued to do so throughout the season and after Johnson was booted off the show.
“I’m getting to know her for her,” Johnson continued after Iaconetti asked how he felt about Lovato making the first move.
“For one, I’m all about her, too. She definitely was the aggressor, you know, I find it incredibly sexy,” he said. “I love that like, ‘come at me. You want me, come at me.’ I want you, I’m [going to] come at you. I’m coming at her as well.”
Lana Del Rey & Sgt. Sean 'Sticks' Larkin
The “Summertime Sadness” singer is officially dating the Live PD star and real-life cop, Entertainment Tonight confirmed on Sept. 24.
Del Rey, who just released her album Norman F—ing Rockwell, and Larkin, an analyst on A&E’s Live PD and the host of A&E’s show Live PD Presents PD CAM, were seen in N.Y.C.’s Central Park on Sept. 23 looking happy as ever.
“He’s a good cop. He gets it. He sees both sides of things,” she said of Larkin in a new profile for the Los Angeles Times.
A rep for Del Rey did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.