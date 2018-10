'Fall'ing in Love: All the Celeb Couples Who've Paired Up this Season

Garner is dating CaliGroup CEO Miller, a source tells PEOPLE.

“They are casually dating but it’s not serious. He hasn’t met her kids,” the source adds.

Garner, 46, shares Violet, 12, Seraphina, 9, and Samuel, 6 with ex husband Ben Affleck. Miller was also previously married before filing for divorce from celebrity violinist Caroline Campbell in 2011. He and Campbell are parents to two school-age children, a daughter and a son.

The businessman is CEO and chairman of holding company CaliGroup. The company owns the CaliBurger chain, which boasts a special robotics technique that flips burger patties.