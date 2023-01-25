All the New Celebrity Couples of 2023

01 of 09 Angela Simmons & Yo Gotti Justin Ford/Getty Proving that manifestation is real, Yo Gotti finally confirmed he was in a relationship with Angela Simmons seven years after professing his crush in his song, "Down in the DM." The couple made the announcement by sharing gorgeous photos on Instagram. Simmons posted a series of shots from an elegant photoshoot with the rapper and a Rolls-Royce, in which she's wearing a black sparkly gown and he's in an all-black suit. "You are all I need and more ❤️," she captioned the post. Yo Gotti — real name Mario Mims — shared a video in which he showed off her ensemble as he said, "Happy New Year, you're looking good." He boastfully captioned the post, "Ain loss a crush since High School."

02 of 09 Lori Harvey & Damson Idris BACKGRID Lori Harvey celebrated her birthday in a major way this year. Not only did the model turn 26, but she also went Instagram official with her rumored new beau, Damson Idris. Idris was the first to post, sharing two sweet pics of the birthday girl to his Instagram Stories. "Happy Birthday Nunu," he wrote under a picture of the two of them snuggled up on a sofa. The Snowfall actor could be seen giving a beaming Harvey a kiss on the cheek. In the second post, Harvey was pictured playing around with a stack of what appeared to be prop money. In a string of her own Stories showing gratitude to all those who wished her well, Harvey reposted Idris' first image and accompanied it with three white hearts beneath. The pair was also spotted hand-in-hand as they arrived at Harvey's star-studded birthday bash held at Lavo Ristorante in West Hollywood in January.

03 of 09 Storm Reid & Shedeur Sanders Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Storm Reid made her red carpet debut with beau, Shedeur Sanders, at the premiere of her new movie Missing on Jan. 13. The college football player is the son of Pro Football Hall of Fame cornerback Deion Sanders, and recently transferred to the Colorado Buffaloes, where his dad is head coach. "He's super sweet, super talented," Reid said of Sanders while speaking to Entertainment Tonight at the premiere. "I'm just glad to have him here supporting me."

05 of 09 Carl Nassib & Søren Dahl Søren Dahl/instagram, Tony Ding/Icon Sportswire via Getty Another pair who made their love official via Instagram are Carl Nassib and Søren Dahl. Nassib, who's an outside linebacker for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, shared a picture of himsekf and Dahl to his Instagram Story, confirming the two are an item. "Kicking off 2023 with my man and a trip to the playoffs," Nassib captioned the photo, according to Out Magazine. Dahl, who is an accomplished athlete himself — the Danish swimmer competed at the 2016 Summer Olympics — later reposted the picture to his Instagram feed, with the caption, "Always Big Boy Season." The post also showed him on the field of Raymond James Stadium in Nassib's Buccaneers jersey.

06 of 09 Larsa Pippen & Marcus Jordan Larsa Pippen Instagram After Larsa Pippen denyied rumors that she and Marcus Jordan were romantically linked, it seemed the cat was finally out the bag when the two were spotted showing major PDA. Early in the New Year, the Real Housewives of Miami star and Michael Jordan's son were seen sharing a kiss while taking a stroll in Miami Beach. Weeks later, Pippen went Instagram official by sharing a photo of herself and her new beau posing arm-in-arm in front of a Michael Jordan jersey on her timeline. The move seemed to cement things, given the fact that Marcus had only ever appeared on her Instagram Stories up until that point. Pippen is the ex-wife of Michael Jordan's former Chicago Bulls teammate, Scottie Pippen.

07 of 09 Sam Smith & Christian Cowan Sam Smith and Christian Cowan. Christopher Peterson/Splash Sam Smith may be off the market. Though not confirmed, the "Unholy" singer was spotted looking oh-so cozy while strolling the streets of New York City with designer Christian Cowan. Smith was photographed giving Cowan a kiss on top of his head, and the pair were also snapped walking arm-in-arm as they strolled through Manhattan's SoHo neighborhood. A rep for Smith couldn't be reached for comment, while a rep for Cowan did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The British singer was in the Big Apple to perform as the musical guest on Saturday Night Live on Jan. 22, while Cowan opened his first flagship store in SoHo in March.