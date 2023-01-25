All the New Celebrity Couples of 2023

Lori Harvey and Damson Idris, Angela Simmons and Yo Gotti, Storm Reid and Shedeur Sanders, plus more celebrities feeling the love in 2023

By Stephanie Sengwe
Published on January 25, 2023 03:06 PM
Angela Simmons & Yo Gotti

MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE - JANUARY 18: (L-R) Angela Simmons and Yo Gotti attend the game between the Memphis Grizzlies and the Cleveland Cavaliers at FedExForum on January 18, 2023 in Memphis, Tennessee. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images)
Justin Ford/Getty

Proving that manifestation is real, Yo Gotti finally confirmed he was in a relationship with Angela Simmons seven years after professing his crush in his song, "Down in the DM."

The couple made the announcement by sharing gorgeous photos on Instagram. Simmons posted a series of shots from an elegant photoshoot with the rapper and a Rolls-Royce, in which she's wearing a black sparkly gown and he's in an all-black suit.

"You are all I need and more ❤️," she captioned the post.

Yo Gotti — real name Mario Mims — shared a video in which he showed off her ensemble as he said, "Happy New Year, you're looking good."

He boastfully captioned the post, "Ain loss a crush since High School."

Lori Harvey & Damson Idris

West Hollywood, CA - Lori Harvey and boyfriend Damson Idris hold hands as they exit Lavo restaurant after celebrating Lori's 26th birthday party with friends in West Hollywood. Pictured: Lori Harvey, Damson Idris BACKGRID USA 14 JANUARY 2023 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
BACKGRID

Lori Harvey celebrated her birthday in a major way this year. Not only did the model turn 26, but she also went Instagram official with her rumored new beau, Damson Idris.

Idris was the first to post, sharing two sweet pics of the birthday girl to his Instagram Stories. "Happy Birthday Nunu," he wrote under a picture of the two of them snuggled up on a sofa. The Snowfall actor could be seen giving a beaming Harvey a kiss on the cheek.

In the second post, Harvey was pictured playing around with a stack of what appeared to be prop money.

In a string of her own Stories showing gratitude to all those who wished her well, Harvey reposted Idris' first image and accompanied it with three white hearts beneath.

The pair was also spotted hand-in-hand as they arrived at Harvey's star-studded birthday bash held at Lavo Ristorante in West Hollywood in January.

Storm Reid & Shedeur Sanders

Storm Reid and Shakur Sanders attend the Stage 6 and Screen Gems world premiere f "Missing" at Alamo Drafthouse Cinema Downtown Los Angeles on January 12, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

Storm Reid made her red carpet debut with beau, Shedeur Sanders, at the premiere of her new movie Missing on Jan. 13.

The college football player is the son of Pro Football Hall of Fame cornerback Deion Sanders, and recently transferred to the Colorado Buffaloes, where his dad is head coach.

"He's super sweet, super talented," Reid said of Sanders while speaking to Entertainment Tonight at the premiere. "I'm just glad to have him here supporting me."

Rozonda 'Chilli' Thomas & Matthew Lawrence

NEW YOIRK, NEW YORK--OCTOBER 10: Rozanda Thomas aka Chilli of the R & B group TLC appears in a portrait taken on October 10, 1992 in New York City. (Photo by Al Pereira/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images); Mathew Lawrence (Photo by John Shearer/WireImage for BWR Public Relations)
Rozonda "Chilli" Thomas; Matthew Lawrence. Al Pereira/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty; John Shearer/WireImage for BWR Public Relations

Rozonda "Chilli" Thomas of TLC and Matthew Lawrence of Boy Meets World fame went Instagram official on New Year's Day. The couple, who became romantically involved around the Thanksgiving holidays, were previously photographed in August, taking in some sun in Hawaii.

Their joint Instagram post featured a video of them dancing to A-ha's "Take on Me" in matching Christmas pajamas. The pair included the hashtags "New Years Shenanigans," "Onesie Gang" and "We Cute."

Christal Jordan, a rep for Chilli, confirmed the news to PEOPLE saying, "I've been with Chilli since 2005 and I've never seen her this in love. She is glowing. They are really cute together."

Lawrence recently split from wife Cheryl Burke.

Carl Nassib & Søren Dahl

Carl Nassib Dating Danish Olympic Swimmer Søren Dahl
Søren Dahl/instagram, Tony Ding/Icon Sportswire via Getty

Another pair who made their love official via Instagram are Carl Nassib and Søren Dahl.

Nassib, who's an outside linebacker for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, shared a picture of himsekf and Dahl to his Instagram Story, confirming the two are an item.

"Kicking off 2023 with my man and a trip to the playoffs," Nassib captioned the photo, according to Out Magazine.

Dahl, who is an accomplished athlete himself — the Danish swimmer competed at the 2016 Summer Olympics — later reposted the picture to his Instagram feed, with the caption, "Always Big Boy Season."

The post also showed him on the field of Raymond James Stadium in Nassib's Buccaneers jersey.

Larsa Pippen & Marcus Jordan

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan Go Instagram Official, Posing in Front of Michael Jordan Jersey
Larsa Pippen Instagram

After Larsa Pippen denyied rumors that she and Marcus Jordan were romantically linked, it seemed the cat was finally out the bag when the two were spotted showing major PDA.

Early in the New Year, the Real Housewives of Miami star and Michael Jordan's son were seen sharing a kiss while taking a stroll in Miami Beach.

Weeks later, Pippen went Instagram official by sharing a photo of herself and her new beau posing arm-in-arm in front of a Michael Jordan jersey on her timeline. The move seemed to cement things, given the fact that Marcus had only ever appeared on her Instagram Stories up until that point.

Pippen is the ex-wife of Michael Jordan's former Chicago Bulls teammate, Scottie Pippen.

Sam Smith & Christian Cowan

Singer Sam Smith sports a yellow jacket, rolled-up jeans and Bottega Veneta lug boots as they kiss a male friend while locking arms in Soho in New York City.
Sam Smith and Christian Cowan. Christopher Peterson/Splash

Sam Smith may be off the market. Though not confirmed, the "Unholy" singer was spotted looking oh-so cozy while strolling the streets of New York City with designer Christian Cowan.

Smith was photographed giving Cowan a kiss on top of his head, and the pair were also snapped walking arm-in-arm as they strolled through Manhattan's SoHo neighborhood.

A rep for Smith couldn't be reached for comment, while a rep for Cowan did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The British singer was in the Big Apple to perform as the musical guest on Saturday Night Live on Jan. 22, while Cowan opened his first flagship store in SoHo in March.

Pete Davidson & Chase Sui Wonders

Pete Davidson and Chase Sui Wonders Hit The Beach While on a Hawaiian Vacation
Chase Sui Wonders and Pete Davidson. TheImageDirect/Backgrid

Pete Davidson and Chase Sui Wonders are having some fun in the sun.

The pair were spotted frolicking in the ocean in Hawaii in late January, two days after they were photographed holding hands at Universal Studios Hollywood in Los Angeles.

For the sunny outing, Wonders sported a hunter-green bikini while Davidson wore multicolored swim trunks and a baseball cap, showing off his numerous tattoos across his arms, legs and torso.

Davidson was seen out with Bodies Bodies Bodies costar Wonders earlier in the month, after PEOPLE confirmed in December that the Saturday Night Live alumnus had split from Emily Ratajkowski,

Kelsea Ballerini & Chase Stokes

Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes are 'having a good time'
Chase Stokes and Kelsea Ballerini. Jon Kopaloff/WireImage, Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

In early January, newly single country singer Kelsea Ballerini and Outer Banks star Chase Stokes were spotted getting cozy at the Georgia vs. TCU football game at Sofi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

One week later, the actor was put on the spot about the rumored relationship by TMZ, telling the cameras, "She's a sweet girl. We're having a good time and that's all I'll say."

