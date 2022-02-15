Love Is in the Air! See All of the New Celebrity Couples of 2022

The West Side Story costars have made things Instagram official!

To celebrate Valentine's Day, the actress shared a black-and-white selfie on Instagram of her and Rivera, writing in the caption, "committing valen-crimes."

On her Instagram Story, the actress shared a clip of Rivera feeding her at dinner. "Happy love day from me n mine," she wrote.

Last year, a few days after Valentine's Day in 2021, the actress tweeted, "i love josh andres rivera" and shared a handful of photos of the pair together.