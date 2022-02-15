Love Is in the Air! See All of the New Celebrity Couples of 2022
Rachel Zegler & Josh Rivera, Frances Bean Cobain & Riley Hawk and more celebrities coupling up in 2022
Rachel Zegler & Josh Rivera
The West Side Story costars have made things Instagram official!
To celebrate Valentine's Day, the actress shared a black-and-white selfie on Instagram of her and Rivera, writing in the caption, "committing valen-crimes."
On her Instagram Story, the actress shared a clip of Rivera feeding her at dinner. "Happy love day from me n mine," she wrote.
Last year, a few days after Valentine's Day in 2021, the actress tweeted, "i love josh andres rivera" and shared a handful of photos of the pair together.
Frances Bean Cobain & Riley Hawk
Frances Bean, the daughter of Courtney Love and late Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain, is dating the son of pro skateboarder Tony Hawk, she revealed on Instagram on Jan. 1.
Explaining that she'd taken a year-long hiatus from the platform, she shared a slideshow of meaningful moments from the past year, in which she included two snaps of her new beau.
"I took a year long break from posting on Instagram which was exceptionally good for my mental, emotional & spiritual health," the visual artist wrote. "2021 brought me more into the present moment than I've ever been, which I'm deeply grateful for."
She continued, "I wanted to share a few moments that were captured / created this past year that brought me a great amount of joy. Here's to hoping everyone's 2022 is filled with the authentic connections, a lot of warmth & profound discovery of self 🥂 happy new year 🎆."
Hunter Schafer & Dominic Fike
Amid ongoing romance rumors, the Euphoria costars seemingly confirmed that they are together, with Fike sharing a photo of him and Schafer kissing at a restaurant on his Instagram Story on Feb. 10.
Alongside the sweet shot, Fike wrote, "Happy birthday happy birthday," though both stars' birthdays are in December.
Reps for Schafer and Fike did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's requests for comment.
The costars initially sparked dating rumors in January, when they were spotted holding hands as they left The Nice Guy in West Hollywood.
Anna Kendrick & Bill Hader
The Pitch Perfect actress and Barry star have been dating for over a year, a source confirmed to PEOPLE on Jan. 20. The pair have kept their relationship out of the spotlight.
"Anna has been dating Bill quietly for over a year," said the source. "They met years ago. She's hosted Saturday Night Live and they've done a movie together, but they got together well after the movie." (Kendrick hosted SNL in 2014, while Hader left the cast in 2013.)
"They are both very private people, and with the pandemic it was easy to keep it quiet," added the source. "They're both hysterical so they must keep each other laughing all of the time. She's really, really happy."
The pair costarred in the 2019 Disney+ Christmas movie Noelle together.
Blake Horstmann & Giannina Gibelli
On Jan. 3, a source told PEOPLE exclusively that there's a new reality TV crossover: Bachelorette alumnus Horstmann and Love Is Blind star Gibelli are "dating after recently meeting."
"They're taking things slow," the source said. "But [they] seem really happy together."
Eagle-eyed fans first pointed out that the pair had shared photos with similar backgrounds on social media.
Vicki Gunvalson & Her Mystery Man
The Real Housewives of Orange County alumna revealed to PEOPLE in February that she's "really in a great place" and seeing a new man.
"Life is good," she said. "My kids are happy and healthy, I have a new grandchild on the way, a loving family, a wonderful circle of friends around me, my business continues to be successful, and I'm even dating someone new."
Coyly describing her mystery man, Gunvalson said, "He's a really great guy. He's quality. We've been spending a lot of time together. And best of all, he wants nothing to do with the spotlight — he's very private. We're enjoying getting to know one another."
Gunvalson's new love comes five months after her split from ex-fiancé Steve Lodge. The former pair got engaged in April 2019 after three years of dating and confirmed their breakup in September. Lodge has since proposed to girlfriend Janis Carlson, PEOPLE confirmed in January.