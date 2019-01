Carrey and Gonzaga, who both star in Showtime’s television series Kidding, made their red carpet debut as a couple on Jan. 5 at the Showtime Golden Globes Nominees Celebration in West Hollywood.

The next day, he brought Gonzaga as his date to the Golden Globes, where he was nominated for his performance in Kidding.

The actor, 56, spoke to Extra after the ceremony about 34-year-old Gonzaga, gushing that “she’s incredible, unbelievable, wicked talent and amazing person.”