New Year, New Love! The Hottest Celeb Couples of 2018 — So Far

New couple alert! A source told PEOPLE in May that Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson are dating and that their relationship “just started,” adding that “it’s very casual.”

Davidson was on hand to support Grande as she performed on at the Billboard Music Awards. “After Ariana’s performance, they were backstage and he had his arm around her,” an onlooker told PEOPLE exclusively. “They seemed very lovey-dovey. He was hanging out with her and her friends with his arm around her. She seemed quite smitten.”