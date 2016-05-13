How Barbie's New Look Is Changing the World

Since her debut in 1959, Barbie has changed her look many times. Hair color, hair length, and of course, her style – they’ve all bopped around throughout the years. But one feature that had always stayed the same? Her body type.
Courtesy Mattel
So this year, when Mattel released “Fashionistas” Barbies in a variety of sizes and body shapes, people started talking. The company introduced petite dolls, curvy dolls and tall dolls to its repertoire, a switch from the classic leggy and thin look that Barbie had embodied for decades.
Courtesy Mattel
The company hoped to challenge beauty standards with the new dolls. “This is radical,” Robert Best, senior director of product design for Mattel, said of the changes. “Because we’re saying there isn’t this narrow standard of what a beautiful body looks like.”
Courtesy Mattel
Instantly, people expressed their support for the new dolls. Twitter user Rachel M. Ussery tweeted “Y’ALL DON’T EVEN KNOW HOW EXCITED I AM ABOUT THIS NEW BARBIE LIKE!!!! IT LOOKS LIKE ME!!!! THATS SO COOL/ SOMETHING IVE NEVER HAD!!!!”
Courtesy Mattel
However, not all were pleased with the changes – or rather, how and when they had come about. Twitter user Melissa F. Olson said “Hey, look, you guys! Barbie did that thing they should have done THIRTY FRICKIN’ YEARS AGO!”
Courtesy Mattel
Celebrities had some feelings, too. Kirstie Alley tweeted “I’m glad I was raised in the 50’s when a doll was an object, not a role model, amp boys could call me a cootie without going to the principal.”
Courtesy Mattel
And some were wondering, where’s the curvy Ken? Or as one Twitter user called him, “Dadbod Ken.” The app Lyst reimagined Ken dolls to match their female counterparts.
Courtesy Mattel
Mattel, however, wasn’t too concerned with any impending backlash. “Ultimately, haters are going to hate,” president and COO Richard Dickson told TIME magazine. “We want to make sure the Barbie lovers love us more – and perhaps changing the people who are negative to neutral. That would be nice.”
Courtesy Mattel
1 of
9
Advertisement
1 of 8Courtesy Mattel
Since her debut in 1959, Barbie has changed her look many times. Hair color, hair length, and of course, her style – they’ve all bopped around throughout the years. But one feature that had always stayed the same? Her body type.
Advertisement
2 of 8Courtesy Mattel
So this year, when Mattel released “Fashionistas” Barbies in a variety of sizes and body shapes, people started talking. The company introduced petite dolls, curvy dolls and tall dolls to its repertoire, a switch from the classic leggy and thin look that Barbie had embodied for decades.
3 of 8Courtesy Mattel
The company hoped to challenge beauty standards with the new dolls. “This is radical,” Robert Best, senior director of product design for Mattel, said of the changes. “Because we’re saying there isn’t this narrow standard of what a beautiful body looks like.”
Advertisement
4 of 8Courtesy Mattel
Instantly, people expressed their support for the new dolls. Twitter user Rachel M. Ussery tweeted “Y’ALL DON’T EVEN KNOW HOW EXCITED I AM ABOUT THIS NEW BARBIE LIKE!!!! IT LOOKS LIKE ME!!!! THATS SO COOL/ SOMETHING IVE NEVER HAD!!!!”
Advertisement
5 of 8Courtesy Mattel
However, not all were pleased with the changes – or rather, how and when they had come about. Twitter user Melissa F. Olson said “Hey, look, you guys! Barbie did that thing they should have done THIRTY FRICKIN’ YEARS AGO!”
Advertisement
6 of 8Courtesy Mattel
Celebrities had some feelings, too. Kirstie Alley tweeted “I’m glad I was raised in the 50’s when a doll was an object, not a role model, amp boys could call me a cootie without going to the principal.”
Advertisement
7 of 8Courtesy Mattel
And some were wondering, where’s the curvy Ken? Or as one Twitter user called him, “Dadbod Ken.” The app Lyst reimagined Ken dolls to match their female counterparts.
Advertisement
8 of 8Courtesy Mattel
Mattel, however, wasn’t too concerned with any impending backlash. “Ultimately, haters are going to hate,” president and COO Richard Dickson told TIME magazine. “We want to make sure the Barbie lovers love us more – and perhaps changing the people who are negative to neutral. That would be nice.”
You May Like
Read More
Get your People daily dose
Subscribe to the daily newsletter for the latest celebrity news.