Neve Campbell Is Not Pregnant, Says Rep
The actress has a 2-year-old son, Caspian, with JJ Feild
Sorry, Neve Campbell and JJ Feild fans – there isn’t a baby on the way for the couple.
“She is not pregnant,” the actress’s rep tells PEOPLE exclusively, shooting down a tabloid report out Tuesday that Campbell is expecting their second child.
TURN: Washington’s Spies star Feild, 36, and Campbell, 41, are already parents to 2-year-old son Caspian, born in August of 2012.
Campbell, who had a memorable guest appearance on Mad Men this season, told PEOPLE over the summer that being a mom was an incredible experience.
“There’s so much that’s so beautiful,” she said. “Waking up to him every morning with that smile and innocence and creative energy is beautiful.”