See Hollywood's 'Nepotism Babies' Side-by-Side with Their A-List Parents in Their Breakout Roles
The new crop of Hollywood stars may look familiar — because you know their parents very well! See the young stars TikTok has deemed "nepotism babies" — including Deacon Phillippe, Zoë Kravitz, Maya Hawke and more — in their first big parts, side-by-side with their parents in their own breakout roles
Deacon Phillippe: Reese Witherspoon & Ryan Phillippe
This fall, the 18-year-old son of Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe will make his acting debut in Netflix's Never Have I Ever, playing a member of a rival debate team from a rich private school. Mom Reese was 15 in her acclaimed breakout role in 1991's Man on the Moon, while dad Ryan was 23 when he made audiences swoon as he tried to dodge a killer (and looked chiseled doing so) in 1998's I Know What You Did Last Summer.
Zoë Kravitz: Lisa Bonet & Lenny Kravitz
Zoë Kravitz became a star in her own right in 2011's X-Men: First Class, and has been one to watch on the silver screen and fashion scene ever since. But it's no wonder she's so innately cool: Her parents are Lisa Bonet (who got her big break as Denise on The Cosby Show in 1984) and Lenny Kravitz (whose first big hit was "It Ain't Over 'Til It's Over" in 1991).
Maya Hawke: Uma Thurman & Ethan Hawke
The actress, who kickstarted her career at age 21 on season 3 of Stranger Things in 2019, had fans debating whether she looks more like her mother (who broke out at age 18 in 1988's Dangerous Liaisons) or Ethan Hawke (who became an immediate star at age 18 in 1988's Dead Poets Society).
Jaden Smith: Jada Pinkett Smith & Will Smith
Jaden was only 11 when he filmed The Karate Kid remake, which hit theaters in 2010. His parents also achieved fame relatively young; mom Jada was 20 when A Different World premiered in 1991, while dad Will shot to superstardom at age 22 in The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air (though he'd already been building buzz for a few years, after winning a Grammy in 1988 for "Parents Just Don't Understand").
Dakota Johnson: Melanie Griffith & Don Johnson
She'd been in several high-profile projects early in her career, but landing the lead in the much-anticipated Fifty Shades of Grey trilogy in 2015 put Dakota, then 25, on the map. Her mom had also been acting for years before landing her career-defining role in 1988's Working Girl at age 31; her dad was 35 when he hit it big with Miami Vice.
Jack Quaid: Meg Ryan & Dennis Quaid
Fans of Jack's memorable performance in The Boys, on which he began filming at age 27 in 2019, won't be surprised to learn that all that charm is genetic — mom Meg is America's Sweetheart who broke out in 1989 at age 26 with When Harry Met Sally, and dad Dennis, then 24, rose to fame with Breaking Away in 1979.
Maude Apatow: Leslie Mann & Judd Apatow
Maude's pitch-perfect eye rolls in Euphoria (which she began filming in 2019, at age 21) may have come with a lot of practice from being the child of two comedians: Leslie, who was 27 when 1999's Big Daddy came out, and Judd, who was 31 when he cameoed in 1995's Heavyweights before going on to be known for his directing.
Margaret Qualley: Andie MacDowell
In 2019, a then-25-year-old Margaret made a big impact in two acting projects: Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (pictured) and Fosse/Verdon, in which she played Ann Reinking. Her mom, Andie, was 27 when she played the object of Emilio Estevez's desire in St. Elmo's Fire. Both started out as models, and both have acted together since — notably, in Qualley's star vehicle Maid.
Zoey Deutch: Lea Thompson
Both Zoey Deutch (pictured at 24 in 2018's Set It Up) and her mom Lea Thompson (at 24 in 1985's Back to the Future) share a fresh-faced appeal and memorable auburn locks.
Lily-Rose Depp: Vanessa Paradis & Johnny Depp
The actress, just 17 when she landed her first leading role in 2016's Yoga Hosers, comes from a line of young stars; her mom topped charts at age 14 with 1987's Joe Le Taxi, and her dad was 24 when he got a main part in 1987's 21 Jump Street (though plenty of fans had an eye on him from 1984 with his small part in A Nightmare on Elm Street).
Lily Collins: Phil Collins
It was a fairytale beginning for Lily Collins, who was 23 when she debuted in 2012's Mirror, Mirror. Dad Phil had been drumming for Genesis for years before going solo in 1982 at age 31, hitting it big with "In the Air Tonight" and "You Can't Hurry Love" (pictured).