Nepal Earthquake: Filmmaker Tom Taplin Among the Dead, Australian Actor Hugh Sheridan's Brother Is Missing

A filmmaker based in Santa Monica, California, is the third American confirmed among the dead in Saturday’s massive 7.9-magnitude earthquake in Nepal.

Tom Taplin, 61, had been visiting the country while shooting a documentary about the Mount Everest base camp, according to NBC News. When his wife Cory Freyer heard about the deadly earthquake, which thus far has claimed the lives of more than 3,000 people, she texted her husband but received no answer – until Taplin’s guide phoned her with the tragic news.

“It’s shocking,” Freyer told the network. “All of his friends, and he has so many friends, every one of them is just devastated. Shocked.”

Actress Sophia Bush’s ex-boyfriend, Google exec Dan Fredinburg, was the first American named among the dead.

“There are no adequate words,” Bush wrote on Instagram. “Today I find myself attempting to pick up the pieces of my heart that have broken into such tiny shards, I’ll likely never find them all. Today I, and so many of my loved ones, lost an incredible friend.”

Meanwhile, Australian actor Hugh Sheridan, best known for his role in the TV series Packed to the Rafters, is heading to Nepal to try to find his missing brother Zachary, whom he hasn’t heard from since April 22 when he was near Mount Everest.

Sheridan wrote on Instagram that he’s “optimistic” that his little brother is still alive. “I’m looking forward to seeing my little brother and getting him out safely,” he captioned a photo of Mount Everest.

