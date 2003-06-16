'Nemo' Overtakes Ford at Box Office

Despite a media blitz by Harrison Ford on the “Late Show with David Letterman,” “Today” and the current cover of PEOPLE, his new movie with young heartthrob Josh Hartnett, “Hollywood Homicide,” was upstaged by a fish — and barely surpassed the egregious “Dumb and Dumberer: When Harry Met Lloyd.”

Disney and Pixar’s “Finding Nemo,” featuring the voices of Albert Brooks and Ellen Degeneres, regained the top spot at the weekend box office (so far earning $192.3 million), while last weekend’s No. 1 flick, “2 Fast 2 Furious,” fell to No. 2 in its second weekend, according to studio estimates.

Another holdover, Jim Carrey’s divine turn in “Bruce Almighty,” came in third (total to date: $193.8 million), and even the animated “Rugrats Go Wild” outperformed Harrison and Hartnett, which earned $11.7 million and whose film was branded by critics as an unbalanced mix of a cop drama, buddy movie and comedy.

“Certainly we’re disappointed,” Rory Bruer, president of domestic distribution at Columbia Pictures, which made “Homicide,” tells Reuters. He said the studio was hoping that the $75 million movie would open in the $18 million to $20 million range.

The weekend’s Top 10 movies, according to box-office tracker Exhibitor Relations, were as follows:

1. “Finding Nemo,” $29.2 million

2. “2 Fast 2 Furious,” $19.1 million

3. “Bruce Almighty,” $14.2 million

4. “Rugrats Go Wild,” $12.5 million

5. “Hollywood Homicide,” $11.7 million

6. “Dumb and Dumberer: When Harry Met Lloyd,” $11.1 million

7. “The Italian Job,” $9.5 million

8. “The Matrix Reloaded,” $5.5 million

9. “Daddy Day Care,” $2.1 million

10. “X2: X-Men United,” $1.6 million