Nelly Furtado: I'm Married!

Nelly Furtado’s “Maneater” days are over.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight Canada airing Friday night, the British Columbia-born singer confirmed that she married sound engineer Demacio “Demo” Castellon over the summer.

“We got married July 19th,” she said. “I love it.”

The singer continued, “It’s a nice phase of my life.”

Furtado, 29, recently sported a new diamond ring in Miami, sparking rumors that she had tied the knot.

“I just feel kind of free and relaxed and more in tune with trying not to be so stressed out,” she said. “[I’m] trying to enjoy things a little more.”

She also added, “I’m happy … I’m excited about the future.”

The newlyweds worked together on her 2006 album, Loose and were engaged last year.

