Neil Patrick Harris Curses at Fan During Broadway Performance

When Neil Patrick Harris‘s Broadway performance was interrupted by an overzealous fan, the show went on – but not without a little playful improvisation.

The Hedwig and the Angry Inch star had some NSFW words for the female theatergoer who called out mid-show, “I love you, Neil,” according to the New York Post.

Without breaking character, he responded: “I’m doing something up here, motherf—–.”

This earned the How I Met Your Mother alum, 40, a round of applause.

But Harris’s unscripted words were meant to entertain – not offend. When the audience member made the comment, the in-character actor first replied, “Who’s Neil? I’m not Neil.”

“It was all done in good fun and fully in the context of the show,” a rep for Harris tells Gossip Cop. “The audience went crazy, and it really was a light-hearted moment.”

Currently in previews, Harris plays an East German transgender rocker looking for love in a revival of the cult hit that originally opened off-Broadway in 1998 and was made famous on both stage and screen by actor John Cameron Mitchell.

