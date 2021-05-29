Neil Patrick Harris Pens Sweet Tribute to 'Awesome' Husband David Burtka for His 46th Birthday

"David is the glue that holds our family together," Neil Patrick Harris wrote on Instagram as he wished husband David Burtka a happy 46th birthday

Neil Patrick Harris is the definition of life goals, with husband David Burtka and their twins Harper and Gideon.

The five-time Emmy Award winner, 47, penned a sweet tribute to his husband on Instagram Saturday, wishing him a happy 46th birthday. "David's leaping into Year 46 like.." he wrote in the caption, posting a midair photo of his hubby jumping on the beach.

"I'm simply amazed by this awesome man," Harris continued. "After spinal surgery in February, he's in the best shape of his life. After five years of sobriety, he's in the best place in his life. After acting, cooking, writing, and parenting, his new producing chapter is about to begin."

He and Burtka began dating in 2004, and they welcomed daughter Harper Grace and son Gideon Scott, both 10, in August 2010. The couple tied the knot in Italy in September 2014.

"David is the glue that holds our family together, the constant provider of meals and compassion, and the funniest, most loving man I know," Harris wrote. "Thank you for being such a blazing light, @dbelicious. You shine so bright, it's impossible to look away. I can't wait to share this next year with you - I suspect it'll be your best one yet."

Harris recently told PEOPLE how quarantine has brought him and Burtka closer to their twins. "I think it's made the kids closer to each other and made us become closer to them in a much more nuanced way," he said in January. "So as challenging as it's been, I really appreciate the good things that have come from it."

The couple celebrated the 17th anniversary of their first date last month. "Happy anniversary, David. You are my top priority, my constant inspiration, my baby daddy, and my best friend," Harris wrote on Instagram. "Going on a date with you seventeen years ago? Best. Decision. Ever. Thanks for the love, and the laughs, and the life. You're the best."

Burtka also marked the date with a sweet tribute on Instagram. "@nph we started dating 17 years ago today!" he wrote. "WOW- the best 17 years yet! You have given me the life I have dreamed of.

