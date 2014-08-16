The actor posted an Instagram message Friday after reports surfaced claiming that he and fiancé David Burtka were on the rocks

Neil Patrick Harris Dispels Breakup Rumors: 'I Couldn't Be More in Love with My Family'

Neil Patrick Harris may have played womanizer Barney Stinson for 10 seasons on How I Met Your Mother, but in real life, the former sitcom star is a family man of legen-wait for it dary proportions.

“I couldn’t be more in love with my family,” the actor posted on Instagram Friday along with a photo of his fiancé David Burtka and their fraternal twins Harper Grace and Gideon Scott, 3½. “Any reports to the contrary are woefully mistaken.”

Harris, 41, is referring to reports from earlier this week that claimed he and Burtka had ended their engagement after eight years together.

But Harris is not denying that their relationship hasn’t changed over the years.

“Honeymoon phases end. They just do,” the actor tells Glamour in its September issue. “I think you have to find new elements that turn you on, and not only sexually.”

But according to his social-media post, which he ended with “#grateful,” the Tony winner could not be happier.

