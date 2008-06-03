Ne-Yo Pleads Guilty to Driving without a License

Life in the fast lane wasn’t kind to R&B star Ne-Yo on Monday.

The Grammy winner was sentenced to 24 hours of community service by a Georgia judge after pleading guilty to driving without a license, according to the Atlanta Journal Constitution.

Ne-Yo (real name: Shaffer Smith) – who also pleaded no contest to a reckless driving charge – was pulled over on Feb. 19 by Georgia police at around 2:30 a.m. for driving 105 mph – 50 miles above the speed limit.

The singer-songwriter was then given a ticket for reckless driving and for failure to have a Georgia driver’s license.

As part of his sentence, Ne-Yo – who has been writing songs for Usher, Jennifer Hudson and Leona Lewis – must perform for the Boys and Girls Club and attend a defensive driving class. He also owes a $1,000 fine.

His album, The Year of the Gentleman, drops in August.