The Unofficial Selfie Awards: The Good, the Half-Naked and Everything In Between

Happy National Selfie Day!

That’s right. We, as a nation, are at a point in which we have a designated day for celebrating selfies. (It’s the new normal. Don’t try to fight it.)

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

To celebrate, we’re handing out awards to the celebs whose selfies inspire, entertain, amuse and make us ask ourselves, “Why though?”

MOST LIKELY TO INVOLVE ZIT CREAM: MILEY CYRUS

Cyrus is a pioneer in fighting the notion that selfies are supposed to make your life look more glamorous.

MOST LIKELY TO NOT INVOLVE SMILING: KYLIE JENNER

“Stay angry” is the new “say cheese!”

MOST LIKELY TO INCORPORATE ANIMALS: TAYLOR SWIFT

And by “animals,” we mean primarily cats.

MOST LIKELY TO MAKE US FEEL BETTER ABOUT OUR SNAPCHAT ADDICTION: DEMI LOVATO

But just to clarify: We never felt bad about our Snapchat addiction.

MOST LIKELY TO MAKE US SUPER HUNGRY: SELENA GOMEZ

Her velfies – video selfies – are everything.

BEST DRAMATIC PERFORMANCE: JUSTIN BIEBER

EDGIEST/HARDEST TO DECIPHER: ZAYN MALIK

We’re almost positive he’s trying to communicate something to us, we just can’t figure it out.

MOST LIKELY TO GIVE US ACUTE BEAUTY GOALS: ARIANA GRANDE

How are her cheekbones like that??

MOST LIKELY TO USE FACETUNE TO EDIT HER PHOTOS: KHLOé KARDASHIAN

There’s no shame in it! She’s even talked about the app publicly: “Facetune is the best thing to bring to the table. It’s life-changing. It’s the only way to live.”

MOST LIKELY TO MAKE US WISH WE WERE STILL YOUNG AND FULL OF DREAMS: MADDIE ZIEGLER

We wish we were 13 and had an empire, too.