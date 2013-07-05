National Fried Chicken Day Recipe for Your Weekend Feast

Still in the mood to celebrate a holiday even though the Fourth of July has come and gone? Well you’re in luck because Saturday, July 6, is national fried chicken day.

Try this delectable take on the classic dish from Brooklyn, N.Y.’s popular Sweet Chick restaurant, (and for a true Southern twist, add your favorite waffles).

Sweet Tea Fried Chicken

Makes: 4 servings

½ cup sweet tea

6 tbsp. salt

2 tbsp. freshly ground pepper

1 ½ tsp. each garlic powder, dried oregano and dried thyme

3 ½ to 4 lbs. chicken pieces

2 cups all-purpose flour

2 tbsp. cornstarch

1 ½ tsp. each paprika, salt and dried thyme

¾ tsp. freshly ground pepper

2 cups buttermilk

Vegetable oil

1.Whisk together 8 cups water, sweet tea, salt, 2 tbsp. pepper and 1 ½ tsp. each garlic powder, oregano and thyme in a large bowl until salt dissolves. Add chicken; cover and chill 12 to 24 hours.

2. Combine flour, cornstarch, 1 ½ tsp. each paprika, salt and thyme and ¾ tsp. pepper in a large shallow bowl. Place buttermilk in a bowl. Drain chicken; pat dry. Dredge chicken in flour mixture, and shake off excess. Dip chicken in buttermilk; dip again in flour mixture.

3. Heat oil to 325º. Fry chicken, in batches, 15 to 20 minutes or until golden and chicken is done. Drain on paper towels.

Enjoy!