Naomi Watts Takes Box-Office Golden Ring

The Ring 2 rang loud and clear at the box office this weekend, with the horror movie starring Naomi Watts taking in $36 million for its debut – more than double the $15 million grossed by the original when it opened in 2002.

The computer-animated Robots, last week’s top movie, slipped to second place with $21.8 million, lifting its 10-day total to $66.9 million, according to studio estimates.

Vin Diesel’s Disney family hit The Pacifier held firm in third place with $12.5 million, pushing its three-week total to $72.3 million.

But Disney’s new Ice Princess, starring Michelle Trachtenberg and Kim Cattrall, got an icy reception at the box office, taking in $7 million for fourth place. On the other hand, Woody Allen’s Melinda and Melinda – starring Radha Mitchell, Will Ferrell, Chloe Sevigny and Amanda Peet – opened strongly in a very limited Manhattan engagement. The movie will gradually go wide through April 8.

The weekend’s Top 10, according to studio estimates, were as follows:

1. The Ring 2, $36 million

2. Robots, $21.8 million

3. The Pacifier, $12.5 million

4. Ice Princess, $7 million

5. Hitch, $6.6 million

6. Be Cool, $5.8 million

7. Hostage, $5.797 million

8. Million Dollar Baby, $4.1 million

9. Diary of a Mad Black Woman, $3.5 million

10. Constantine, $2.3 million