Naomi Watts was at work when news of her split from longtime partner Liev Schreiber was announced on Monday.

The actress was spotted on the set of her Netflix series Gypsy in New York City, taking calls and smiling between scenes.

PEOPLE confirmed Watts, 47, and Schreiber, 48, had separated after a 11-year relationship.

“Over the past few months we’ve come to the conclusion that the best way forward for us as a family is to separate as a couple,” the former couple said in a joint statement to PEOPLE.

“It is with great love, respect, and friendship in our hearts that we look forward to raising our children together and exploring this new phase of our relationship While we appreciate your curiosity and support, we ask the press to be mindful of our children and respect their right to privacy,” the statement continued.

The pair, who met at the Met Gala in 2005, are parents to Alexander (Sasha) Pete Schreiber, 8, and Samuel Kai Schreiber, 7.

“They have been on the rocks for quite a while,” a source on the set of Schreiber’s Showtime series Ray Donovan told PEOPLE.

He and Watts were last pictured together at the Toronto International Film Festival three weeks before the split announcement. Schreiber was accompanied by eldest son Sasha at the Emmys on Sept. 18.