WATCH: Naomi Watts Could've Been Jimmy Fallon's Wingman for Nicole Kidman After Their Bad Date

Looks like Jimmy Fallon could have had a chance with Nicole Kidman — if only he had asked Naomi Watts for help!

The 42-year-old Tonight Show host had previously gone on an embarrassing date with the Oscar-winning actress when they were both single, totally blowing it in the end.

“You wouldn’t talk,” Kidman teased Fallon about the evening during a 2015 appearance on the NBC late night show. “You wouldn’t say anything, and then you put a video game on or something … and so after about an hour and a half, I thought, ‘He has no interest, this is so embarrassing.’ And then I was like, ‘Maybe he’s gay.’ ”

Kidman later returned to the show in November, where she reminded Fallon that he had a second chance to try to get her number — but never asked. “You were so not interested,” she said, to the shock of the audience. “It’s okay… it’s okay…”

In his defense, Fallon told Kidman he thought she was out of his league. But when Kidman’s BFF Watts appeared on the Tonight Show Friday to promote her new film, The Glass Castle (out now),she was quick to bring up the date that she had heard “didn’t go so well” — telling Fallon that she could have helped.

“You should have talked to me,” Watts, 48, declared. “I could have been your wingman at the time.”

Fallon looked a bit stunned as Watts continued fanning the flames, saying the two have been friends “for a really, really long time. Like decades.”

Of course, the repartee was all in good fun as both Fallon and Kidman are both happily married. He’s with producer Nancy Juvonen— with whom he shares children Frances Cole, 2, and Winnie Rose. Kidman, meanwhile, has been married to music star Keith Urban for 11 years.

But just because they’re both with other people doesn’t mean that Fallon couldn’t ask about his former crush. “How’s our pal Nicole Kidman doing?” he wondered in a timid voice.

“She said some nice things about you,” Watts said to the gushing host. “But I know you guys are all happily married now. Yeah, she is officially off the market.”

“Well anyway, tell her I said hi,” Fallon said as he fanned himself off with a photo while the audience erupted in laughter.

The conversation about the Bewitched star didn’t end there.

After Fallon asked Watts about a recent photo of the actress and Kidman that Watts shared on Instagram, she revealed that the two had recently spent time together at a “girls party” in celebration of the Emmy nod she received for her role in the HBO miniseries, Big Little Lies.

“What kind of dancing does Nicole do? I’ve never seen Nicole dance,” Fallon wondered.

“She’s a good dancer. She can tear it up,” Watts replied, before showing off a bit of her moves by doing a split at the request of Fallon.