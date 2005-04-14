Nadia Turner Nixed on American Idol

In a surprise finish, Scott Savol was saved and Nadia Turner was gone Wednesday on American Idol, with Turner’s poor choice of song spelling her doom.

On Tuesday night, Turner, 28, performed Crystal Gayle’s “When I Dream,” which caused judge Simon Cowell to liken the ditty to wallpaper. “It was an appalling choice of song and I think you could go home after that,” he said.

This week’s show theme had to do with songs that were written during the contestants’ individual birth years. “A year’s worth of songs and you chose that one,” judge Randy told Nadia, a Miami bartender and waitress and member of a rock-soul Christian band.

Defending the ditty, Nadia said: “It’s a song about dreaming and I’ve always been a dreamer.”

Her exit narrows this season’s Idol field to seven, with the bottom three rounded out by Savol (who had been expected to be voted away after lackluster performances and the revelation of a rap sheet involving alleged domestic violence) and Bo Bice – whose choice of song Tuesday, Lynyrd Skynyrd’s “Freebird,” was deemed atypical of Idol fare.

What’s surprising is that that Bice and Turner had been favorites of fans and the judges, with Cowell going so far as having called Nadia a “steak” among “a competition full of hamburgers.”

Savol, meanwhile, further damaged his rep by showing the temerity to mouth off to Cowell this week, when he responded to the judge’s criticism by saying: “I’m up here and there’s like, millions of people at home who didn’t have the nerve to do this.” People at home have fired off angry responses of their own about Savol on Idol message boards, and he topped PEOPLE.com’s poll of who should be voted off (with 50 percent).

On the other hand, when host Ryan Seacrest announced that Bice scored low in the voting, the studio audience booed. Seacrest also announced that a single sung by the top 12 contestants, “When You Tell Me that You Love Me,” will be released April 19, with proceeds going to the American Red Cross.

The American Idol finale is scheduled for May 24-25, with those still standing (as of now) being: Bice, 29, from Helena, Ala.; Savol, 28, from Shaker Heights, Ohio; Anthony Fedorov, 19, Trevose, Penn.; Anwar Robinson, 25, East Orange, N.J.; Carrie Underwood, 21, Checotah, Okla.; Constantine Maroulis, 29, New York, N.Y.; Nadia Turner, 29, Miami; and Vonzell Solomon, 21, Ft. Myers, Fla.