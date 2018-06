Catching Up with the Cast of My Big Fat Greek Wedding Just in Time for the Sequel

Arguably the most famous member of the My Big Fat Greek Wedding Cast, Fatone hasn’t done much acting, but he’s been busy with plenty of other endeavors. He placed second on Dancing With the Stars in 2007, and the competed in the all-stars season in 2012. He’s hosted a number of shows, including My Family Recipe Rocks, Parents Just Don’t Understand and Rewrapped. He also runs a non-profit with his family, the Fatone Family Foundation, that focuses on youth charities.