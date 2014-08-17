Mr. T Up for Jury Duty in Chicago – Goes Unselected

Lawrence Tureaud, better known as Mr. T, was in true form as he waited outside a suburban Chicago courthouse to be called for jury duty.

Sporting his defining Mohawk and wearing an FBI sweatshirt and hat, but no gold chain, the star of Rocky III and TV’s The A-Team signed autographs and made his feelings about the process known.

“I pity the criminals today,” he said as he explained he had been designated a potential juror for a trial scheduled for Friday.

The Daily Herald in Arlington Heights reports Tureaud, 62, said he never considered “playing hooky” after receiving the jury summons to the Rolling Meadows court.

Mr. T said he understood his duty and that it’s not his style to shirk responsibilities.

Ultimately, he wasn’t picked as a juror.