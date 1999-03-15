Motive in Jenny Jones Case

Media attorneys say a gunman’s homophobia, not public humiliation, triggered the shooting death of a Jenny Jones talk show guest in 1995. The defense argument introduced Wednesday at a $50 million civil trial (instigated by the victim’s family) targeted the Jones Show for the death of one of the show’s guests, Scott Amedure. Amedure was shot to death by Jonathan Schmitz three days after they appeared together on a program about secret crushes.

Jonathan Schmitz had sex with the victim before the killing, the jury was told Wednesday. Another guest on the show and the mother of victim Scott Amedure said Amedure told them he had slept with Schmitz after the taping.

Schmitz was found guilty of murder in 1996, but his conviction was thrown out on appeal. His retrial is set for Aug. 19.