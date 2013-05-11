"On Mother's Day I get to just be taken care of," the actress and expectant mom says

Even pregnant with her second child – and with a wedding in the works – Halle Berry has admitted that she has no plans to slow down or take time off from work, which is probably why Sunday’s holiday will be particularly gratifying.

“What I love about Mother’s Day is Mom doesn’t have to plan it,” Berry tells reporters before hosting the 20th Annual EIF Revlon Run/Walk For Women.

That means fiancé Olivier Martinez and daughter Nahla Ariela, 5, are in planning mode. And the actress couldn’t be any happier about the role reversal.

“I don’t know what it is,” she says of what might be in store for her. “My family gets together and they get to plan the day for me, and I love that. I’m the planner and I’m the one that organizes. And on Mother’s Day I get to just be taken care of.”

Despite announcing only last month that she and Martinez where expecting their first child together, the stunning 46-year-old proudly showed off her growing belly (and her still-slender figure) while wearing a black-fitted track suit, and a snug white T-shirt.

As far as whether Nahla is expecting a little brother or a little sister, Berry admits that the family is taking a wait-and-see approach – at least for now.