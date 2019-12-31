10 of the Most Shocking Celebrity Splits of the Decade

This split is a defining one of the 2010s as it was full of scandal — and only got more and more intense as time went on. In 2010, Woods and Nordegren split up after it was revealed that the golfer had cheated on his wife with over one-dozen women, and the world watched as the pair eventually decided to divorce.

Woods said in a public apology, “I was unfaithful, I had affairs, I cheated. What I did is not acceptable and I am the only person to blame. I stopped living by the core values I was taught to believe in. I knew my actions were wrong but I convinced myself that normal rules didn’t apply.”

The golfer, who lost endorsement deals and took a break from golf after the scandal, continued, “I never thought about who I was hurting, instead I thought only about myself. I ran straight through the boundaries a married couple should live by.”

Woods eventually returned to golf, won three titles in 2012 and five in 2013, and regained his No. 1 ranking on the PGA Tour. He also dated Olympian Lindsey Vonn for three years before the pair called it quits in 2015. Nordegren welcomed her first child with boyfriend Jordan Cameron in Oct. 2019. Woods and Nordegren continue to co-parent their two children, Charlie and Sam.