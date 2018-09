10 of the Most Romantic Gifts Stars Have Given Their Loves

Teigen, who says she has “been in love with watching ballet since I was young,” was blown away by an epic anniversary gift from her husband.

“I don’t think she ever expected me to be super-romantic and super-sappy all the time. But one of her favorites was when I hired ballet dancers to come and dance for us for our anniversary,” Legend told Elle.

The singer even convinced the ballerinas to travel out of their city to treat Teigen to a show.

“It was a private performance before dinner. We were in western Massachusetts, in the Berkshires … It took me a while to find somebody who would drive up from New York,” he explained. “Chrissy loves the ballet. That’s her secret dream — to be a ballet dancer.”