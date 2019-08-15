Cameron Diaz & Benji Madden, Taylor Swift & Joe Alwyn and More of the Most Private Couples in Hollywood
Benji Madden and Cameron Diaz
Diaz has taken a break from acting for five years and she doesn’t regret it one bit, thanks to husband Madden.
“Cameron has never felt happier. She doesn’t miss her career at all. She loves married life and just being with Benji,” a source told PEOPLE in August.
The couple got married in an intimate ceremony at their Beverly Hills home in January 2015. Since then, Diaz has sparingly shared details about her blissful marriage. She did, however, gush to InStyle about how married life to Madden changed her for the better.
“Getting married to him was the best thing that ever happened to me. My husband’s the best,” Diaz told the outlet for its special 25th anniversary issue. “He’s the greatest human being, and he’s my great partner.”
Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx
The A-list actors have been dating since 2013 and they’re still going strong.
“When they can spend time together, they do. When they’re busy and they can’t, they don’t. They are two adults who enjoy each other’s company and have for a long time,” a source told PEOPLE in April about their under-the-radar relationship.
Dave McCary and Emma Stone
Since the couple were confirmed to be dating back in October 2017, McCary, a segment director for Saturday Night Live, and Stone have been seen stepping out on date nights but you’ll rarely find them publicly talking about their relationship.
The two first met when she hosted SNL and starred in the December 2017 sketch “Wells for Boys,” which McCary directed.
Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn
There could be engagement news coming soon for this couple. But for now, the two have found that keeping their relationship out of the public eye has helped them become stronger.
“Taylor really got lucky to meet Joe, and she is the first one to say it,” a source close to Swift told PEOPLE in March. “Joe really is one of a kind.”
“Keeping it private from the beginning really helped their relationship,” the source added. “They were able to get to know each other in peace.”
Swift and Alwyn went public in the spring of 2017 after several months of dating. A big plus to their relationship could be the fact that Alwyn doesn’t want anything to do with fame.
“Joe has zero interest in being a celebrity,” a source told PEOPLE. “Their personalities are very compatible, and they’re respectful of each other’s careers.”
Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling
The gorgeous duo has kept their relationship to themselves, but as parents, they’ve been a little bit more open.
“We’re just starting to get out of survival mode,” the mother-of-two told Women’s Health in May. “I’m starting to feel like a person again.”
The actress went on to say that she never considered having children until she met her husband.
“Ryan Gosling happened. I mean, falling in love with him,” she said. “Then it made sense for me to have … not kids, but his kids. It was very specific to him.”
Mendes and Gosling got together after playing boyfriend and girlfriend in the 2011 film The Place Beyond the Pines. They share two daughters, Esmeralda and Amada.
Adam Brody and Leighton Meester
Since seemingly tying the knot in 2014 and welcoming their daughter Arlo Day one year later, the private duo has consistently kept their relationship away from the spotlight. However, in July 2019, Meester did drop a gem about working with her husband on her ABC sitcom Single Parents.
“It’s wonderful,” Meester told PEOPLE. “It’s just fun to be on set with him. I love being at work, and then having my best friend come and work with me is just like the best thing ever. It’s so awesome.”
Brody will return to the show for season 2 to play Meester’s character Angie’s deadbeat ex-boyfriend, Derek.
Tom Ackerley and Margot Robbie
The couple, who wed in December 2016, rarely make public appearances together but that doesn’t mean they don’t make time for each other.
Ackerley and Robbie have posted photos of themselves at the beach, posing in matching outfits and showing glimpses of PDA on social media.
Dave Franco and Alison Brie
After meeting in 2011 at the Mardi Gras parade in New Orleans, the two kept their relationship status unknown until 2015, when they sat with each other at the Dior Homme show in Paris, France.
The couple confirmed their engagement in August 2015, after more than three years of dating, and got married two years later, in March 2017, in a private ceremony.
The tight-lipped actress did shed some light on married life and how it’s grounded her in a brief chat with PEOPLE.
“Something about being married made me feel so settled, almost more free, I guess, rather than like trapped,” Brie told PEOPLE in 2017 at The Disaster Artist AFI Fest screening in Los Angeles. “It’s great. So now, let’s go do whatever we want. Onward and upward.”
Alexis Bledel and Vincent Kartheiser
After playing an on-screen couple on Mad Men, the actors took their off-screen relationship to the next level by secretly getting married in 2014. Then in 2016, Bledel’s rep confirmed to PEOPLE that the couple welcomed their first child — a baby boy.
Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney
The actress and her N.Y.C.-based gallery director beau got engaged in February 2019, a rep for Lawrence confirmed to PEOPLE.
The happy news came after the two confirmed that they started dating back in June 2018. Since then, though the two haven’t publicly revealed much about their relationship, they have been seen spending a lot of time with each other.
In late June 2018, the couple was photographed enjoying a romantic candlelit dinner in N.Y.C. before jet-setting to Paris and Rome that following August to celebrate Lawrence’s 28th birthday.