Cameron Diaz & Benji Madden, Taylor Swift & Joe Alwyn and More of the Most Private Couples in Hollywood

Diaz has taken a break from acting for five years and she doesn’t regret it one bit, thanks to husband Madden.

“Cameron has never felt happier. She doesn’t miss her career at all. She loves married life and just being with Benji,” a source told PEOPLE in August.

The couple got married in an intimate ceremony at their Beverly Hills home in January 2015. Since then, Diaz has sparingly shared details about her blissful marriage. She did, however, gush to InStyle about how married life to Madden changed her for the better.

“Getting married to him was the best thing that ever happened to me. My husband’s the best,” Diaz told the outlet for its special 25th anniversary issue. “He’s the greatest human being, and he’s my great partner.”