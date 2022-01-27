The Most Extravagant Celebrity Valentine's Day Gifts Ever
From helicopter rides to Hermès stock, here are the most over-the-top surprises the stars have received from their loved ones
Michael B. Jordan & Lori Harvey
The Black Panther star spared no expense to create the greatest first Valentine's Day experience for girlfriend Lori Harvey in 2021. Jordan not only rented out an aquarium so the couple could enjoy each other's company privately, but he also hired luxury Japanese eatery Nobu to prepare their dinner. The dreamy setup involved a ton of rose petals and candles to create the most whimsical and romantic atmosphere for their unforgettable date night.
The festivities continued on to their hotel room, which was filled with more flowers and candles. Harvey documented the stunning surprises on her Instagram Stories, also showing red rose petals covering their bed and all around a bubble bath.
Just when you thought it couldn't get any better, Jordan saved the best for last. The actor presented Harvey with a certified slip showing he purchased stock in luxury fashion label Hermès in Harvey's name.
"The best gift ever...baby bought me stocks in Hermès 🥺❤️," Harvey captioned a photo of the Hermès stock certificate.
Kim Kardashian & Kanye West
Although they've since split, Kanye West and Kim Kardashian really set the bar high when it came to gift giving. In 2019, West surprised Kardashian with world-renowned saxophonist Kenny G in their living room. Kardashian was stunned as she filmed the truly beyond-belief moment and posted the clip on Twitter. The video showed the musician performing as he stood in the middle of a room filled with white, pink and red roses placed in individual vases.
"NO BIG DEAL KENNY G IN MY LIVING ROOM!!! Happy Valentines Day," she tweeted.
Then in 2020, West surprised Kardashian with a romantic trip to Mexico. The mom of four shared snaps from their getaway, including photos of herself enjoying the beach and breathtaking views from their hotel room that'll make you think: this is what heaven must look like.
Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly
Nothing says happy Valentine's Day like wearing your girlfriend's blood around your neck. As a token of his love, the singer shared on Instagram in February 2021 that he wears a drop of Fox's blood encased in glass as a necklace.
"I wear your blood around my neck 🔪♾🌹," Kelly shared on Instagram, along with a closeup of the necklace, in tribute to "my bloody Valentine, Fox, to whom he got engaged in January.
Tarek El Moussa & Heather Rae Young
Before they tied the knot in October 2021, the Flip or Flop star took then-girlfriend Heather Rae Young on a surprise trip to Waikiki, Hawaii to celebrate their first holiday together.
"Secret surprise day!! @therealtarekelmoussa is taking me somewhere and I have NO clue. He said wear sunscreen and sunglasses," Rae Young captioned her Instagram Stories, which is where she shared all of El Moussa's surprises.
The once-in-a-lifetime trip included checking into the Halekulani Hotel, a helicopter tour of Hawaii, and a stop on Kualoa Ranch. El Moussa revealed that he shut down the mountainous 4000-acre private nature reserve and cattle ranch, where movies like Jurassic Park and 50 First Dates were filmed, just for the two of them. There, they both enjoyed a fully catered, multi-course meal and a romantic patio set up in the middle of the reserve.
Chrissy Teigen & John Legends
Surprising loved ones with mystery trips is definitely a thing in the celebrity world. The EGOT winner surprised wife Teigen with one in 2015. (No word on where they landed, but let's hope Legend had some heart-shaped chocolates ready; in 2014, she told PEOPLE her dream Valentine's Day was "cheesy. I like cheesy. Flowers. Chocolates. Candlelit dinner. The entire day is cheeseball. Just go with it!")
Cardi B & Offset
The Migos rapper is no stranger to over-the-top gestures for his wife, but his Valentine's Day 2021 surprise even bowled over Cardi B herself.
Cardi shared her surprises with her fans on her Instagram Stories, showing dozens of heart-shaped balloons floating around her bedroom, as well as a balloon decoration that spelled out the word "love."
"Feeling love, I'm feeling love," Cardi said on her Stories.
But that's not all — a few days later, Cardi revealed that Offset had continued their celebrations by booking a beach getaway with daughter Kulture. The "WAP" rapper shared several photos of the trip on her Instagram, including a Patek Philippe watch that her husband gifted her for the romantic holiday.
"Thank you baby ❤️❤️❤️ You made this weekend so extra special for me. I love you forever," Cardi wrote.
She also shared a slideshow of photos of the couple walking on the beach with the caption, "Thank you baby for this amazing trip."
She added: "I love you @offsetyrn"
Simone Biles & Jonathan Owens
The Olympian's football player boyfriend scored a perfect 10 on his Valentine's Day surprise in 2021. To celebrate their first holiday together, Owens staged giant lit-up letters that spelled out the word "love" and surrounded them with a stunning arrangement of balloons. Biles captured the awe-inspiring display on her Instagram Stories, and shared that they enjoyed a romantic dinner for two. And to take things up a notch, Owens also surprised Biles with rose petals on a bed that spelled out "I [heart] you."
Chip & Joanna Gaines
Don't expect a dinky paper card from Chip Gaines. His love for wife Joanna is Texas big, so he chose to continue his tradition of leaving larger-than-life messages for his wife on one of the Silos at Magnolia Market in their hometown of Waco, Texas.
In 2019, he wrote "Chip Hearts Jo," in massive green lettering.
Then in 2020, Chip went classic, writing their initials, C+J, in a big red heart pierced with cupid's bow and arrow.
Joanna shared the grand gesture on Instagram, captioning her photo of the giant love note, "I love you too @chipgaines 🥰 #happyvalentinesday"
Rebecca Romijn & Jerry O'Connell
Why waste time going to the market when you can harvest your own wine? That's what O'Connell must've been thinking when he gifted wife Romijn a vineyard that was put in at their home. "It was a Valentine's present," Romijn told InStyle about her favorite V-Day gift.
David & Victoria Beckham
Nothing says "I love you" like an $8 million diamond and ruby Bulgari necklace, which David reportedly used to deliver Victoria a romantic message loud and clear in 2006. She matched her dress to the showstopping sparkler at the Met Gala in May of that year.
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson
The actor was nearly shocked to tears when he received a gigantic bouquet of flowers from his girls on Valentine's Day in 2021. Johnson shared a photo of the enormous arrangement, which also came with a sweet card.
"🌺💐🌹🌸 Full transparency, I was shocked when this stunning arrangement arrived and I realized they were for ME from my girls. Then I read the card * swipe left * and that's when I MAY have gotten a little 🥺🥺," wrote Johnson on Instagram, referring to the card written "in code" shown on the second slide.
"I'm at a point in my crazy life that when people I love and care about show me the smallest of efforts — kind and caring — that stuff really moves me," he continued. "Kindness. Caring. Effort."
"Once I got my s--- together with no more 🥺 I was able to take this picture 🤣🤣," Johnson joked. "Happy Valentine's Day, my ❤️s!!! t.m.t.m.s.p. 🖤"
Johnson has three daughters with wife Lauren Hashian: Tiana Gia, Jasmine Lia and Simone.