The Most Extravagant Celebrity Valentine's Day Gifts Ever

Before they tied the knot in October 2021, the Flip or Flop star took then-girlfriend Heather Rae Young on a surprise trip to Waikiki, Hawaii to celebrate their first holiday together.

"Secret surprise day!! @therealtarekelmoussa is taking me somewhere and I have NO clue. He said wear sunscreen and sunglasses," Rae Young captioned her Instagram Stories, which is where she shared all of El Moussa's surprises.

The once-in-a-lifetime trip included checking into the Halekulani Hotel, a helicopter tour of Hawaii, and a stop on Kualoa Ranch. El Moussa revealed that he shut down the mountainous 4000-acre private nature reserve and cattle ranch, where movies like Jurassic Park and 50 First Dates were filmed, just for the two of them. There, they both enjoyed a fully catered, multi-course meal and a romantic patio set up in the middle of the reserve.