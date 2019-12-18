Beyoncé's Pregnancy Announcement, Stormi's Debut and the Most-Liked Instagrams from Each Year of the Decade

Can you believe Instagram has been around for an entire decade?
By Andrea Wurzburger
December 18, 2019 12:19 PM

A Decade of Instagram

Kim Kardashian/Instagram

In 2010, Instagram made its big debut, changing how many of us use social media and interact with one another. No one made better use of the app than celebrities, who did everything from posting selfies to announcing their pregnancies. 

As the decade comes to a close, here’s a look at the most-liked photo from each year of the 2010s. 

2010: Creator Kevin Systrom's First Photo 

Kevin Systrom/Instagram

In July 2010, Instagram creator Kevin Systrom posted a photo of a dog in Mexico near a taco stand and the rest, as they say, is history. The photo currently stands at nearly 120,000 ‘likes.’

2011: Justin Bieber's Family Moment

Justin Bieber/Instagram

The following year, Justin Bieber took the top spot after posting a sweet photo with his dad, Jeremy, and toddler siblings Jaxon and Jazmyn. The photo now has a little over 270,000 ‘likes.’

2012: Zayn Malik & Louis Tomlinson's Halloween Costumes

Louis Tomlinson/Instagram

Ah, to be able to turn back time. In 2012, the members of One Direction were still very much a boy band and Louis Tomlinson and Zayn Malik were breaking Instagram records with this photo of themselves on Halloween. The ‘like’ count for the photo currently stands at 1,187,174. 

2013: Will Smith Hanging with Justin Bieber 

Justin Bieber/Instagram

Sometimes all it takes to get the most ‘likes’ on Instagram is a photo with an absolute legend. Bieber landed himself in the top spot again in 2013 when he posed with the Fresh Prince himself, Will Smith. The photo currently has over 1.5 million ‘likes.’ 

2014: Kimye Tying the Knot 

Courtesy Def Jam

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West got married in a lavish Italian wedding in 2014, taking the top spot with their first kiss as man and wife. They made history by scoring 2.4 million ‘likes.’ 

2015: Kendall Jenner's Hair

Kendall Jenner/Instagram

Who knew artfully placed hair would manage to attract millions and millions of ‘likes?’

Kendall Jenner couldn’t let her big sister, Kim Kardashian West, take all of the glory: she racked up 2.5 million ‘likes’ in five weeks for this snap

2016: Selena Gomez Enjoying a Coca-Cola 

Selena Gomez/Instagram

Thirsty? Selena Gomez once held the top spot as the most-followed woman on Instagram — a title now held by Ariana Grande — so we shouldn’t be surprised that she is on this list. In 2016, she amassed over 5.9 million ‘likes’ for this photo of her sipping a Coke. 

2017: Beyoncé Announcing She's Expecting Twins

In 2017, Beyoncé broke the internet when she announced that she and her husband, JAY-Z, were expecting twins.

The singer chose a photo of herself, cradling her stomach, wearing a green veil and surrounded by nature as her announcement photo. The snap was ‘liked’ 11.1 million times by well-wishers. 

2018: Kylie Jenner Introducing the World to Her Daughter 

Kylie Jenner/Instagram

The youngest of the Kardashian-Jenner family surprised everyone when she announced in February 2018 that she had given birth to a daughter with then-boyfriend Travis Scott. The first pic of Kylie’s newborn was posted on Feb. 6, when the new mom revealed she had named the baby girl Stormi. The photo garnered 14 million ‘likes,’ knocking Beyoncé out of the top spot.

2019: A Plain Ol' Egg 

Chesnot/Getty Images

Though Kylie’s baby announcement had a whopping 18 million likes at the time, her title of Most Liked Photo ended up going to … an egg in 2019. 

The egg — posted alongside a caption asking users to like it more than Kylie’s baby pic — amassed more than 52 million “likes,” surpassing that of Jenner’s snapshot of daughter Stormi five days after her birth in February 2018.

