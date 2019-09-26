From Breaking Out of an Egg to Being Carried Like a Queen: Here Are the Most Extra Celebrity Entrances of All Time
Helen Mirren Receives the Royal Treatment
The Dame has arrived! Mirren was carried into the September 2019 premiere of Catherine the Great, where she was treated like royalty.
Lisa Vanderpump Follows Suit
If you aren’t carried into an event by burly men, did it even happen? Vanderpump celebrated the March 2019 opening of her namesake cocktail garden at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas with a move fit for a goddess.
Kacey Musgraves Is a Barbie Girl in a Barbie World
Come on Barbie, let’s go party! Musgraves rolled up to the 2019 Met Gala, Notes on Camp, in her very own pink Barbie convertible.
All That Glitters Is Billy Porter
The Emmy Award-winning Pose star made his presence known when he was carried into the 2019 Met Gala by six shirtless men.
This Egg-cellent Lady Gaga Entrance
Who’s in the egg? Lady Gaga, of course. She showed up to the 2011 Grammy Awards in an egg, emerging from it only when she gave her performance.
Gaga and Her Trusty Steed
The singer/actress/Queen of the Entrance trotted up to the 2013 American Music Awards on a large white faux horse controlled by two men in Lycra.
A Star Is ... Taken to Venice Film Festival by Boat
Stars traditionally arrive by water taxi to the Venice Film Festival, but Gaga made waves when she sat cross-legged over the side of hers in 2018.
Mariah Carey Gets a Little Pick Me Up
The pop diva loves to lounge, and her entrances, like this one during a 2016 concert, are no exception.
All Mariah Wants for Christmas Is a Grand Entrance
“This way to the grand entrance hall of fame, boys!”
T-Pain Is Literally the Elephant in the Room
That’s one way to make your presence known! In 2008, the rapper rolled up to the red carpet on a circus elephant.
Katy Perry and Riff Raff with a Need for Speed
Lest anyone miss their matching denim outfits (an homage to Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake), the pair drove their gold car directly onto the MTV Video Music Awards red carpet in 2014.
Diddy Rocking Up On a Yacht
The year 2004 was a wild time, and Diddy spared no expense when he showed up to the MTV Video Music Awards on a yacht.
Beyoncé Hanging Out
Spider-man who? Beyoncé managed to hang by her ankles while making her grand entrance at the 2003 Video Music Awards, which means she is officially a superhero (though we all knew that).