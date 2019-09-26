From Breaking Out of an Egg to Being Carried Like a Queen: Here Are the Most Extra Celebrity Entrances of All Time

Forget planes, trains and automobiles! These stars had other things in mind when it came to making an entrance
By Andrea Wurzburger
September 26, 2019 03:20 PM

1 of 14

Helen Mirren Receives the Royal Treatment

David Fisher/Shutterstock

The Dame has arrived! Mirren was carried into the September 2019 premiere of Catherine the Great, where she was treated like royalty

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 14

Lisa Vanderpump Follows Suit

Erik Kabik Photography/ MediaPunch

If you aren’t carried into an event by burly men, did it even happen? Vanderpump celebrated the March 2019 opening of her namesake cocktail garden at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas with a move fit for a goddess. 

3 of 14

Kacey Musgraves Is a Barbie Girl in a Barbie World 

Raymond Hall/GC Images

Come on Barbie, let’s go party! Musgraves rolled up to the 2019 Met Gala, Notes on Camp, in her very own pink Barbie convertible. 

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 14

All That Glitters Is Billy Porter 

Getty

The Emmy Award-winning Pose star made his presence known when he was carried into the 2019 Met Gala by six shirtless men. 

Advertisement

5 of 14

This Egg-cellent Lady Gaga Entrance

Frank Trapper/Corbis/Getty

Who’s in the egg? Lady Gaga, of course. She showed up to the 2011 Grammy Awards in an egg, emerging from it only when she gave her performance. 

6 of 14

Gaga and Her Trusty Steed

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

The singer/actress/Queen of the Entrance trotted up to the 2013 American Music Awards on a large white faux horse controlled by two men in Lycra. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 14

A Star Is ... Taken to Venice Film Festival by Boat

Ciao Pix / BACKGRID

Stars traditionally arrive by water taxi to the Venice Film Festival, but Gaga made waves when she sat cross-legged over the side of hers in 2018. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 14

Mariah Carey Gets a Little Pick Me Up 

Jim Dyson/Getty

The pop diva loves to lounge, and her entrances, like this one during a 2016 concert, are no exception. 

Advertisement

9 of 14

All Mariah Wants for Christmas Is a Grand Entrance

Michael Loccisano/Getty

“This way to the grand entrance hall of fame, boys!”

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 14

T-Pain Is Literally the Elephant in the Room

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

That’s one way to make your presence known! In 2008, the rapper rolled up to the red carpet on a circus elephant. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 14

Katy Perry and Riff Raff with a Need for Speed

Jason Merritt/Getty

Lest anyone miss their matching denim outfits (an homage to Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake), the pair drove their gold car directly onto the MTV Video Music Awards red carpet in 2014. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 14

Diddy Rocking Up On a Yacht

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

The year 2004 was a wild time, and Diddy spared no expense when he showed up to the MTV Video Music Awards on a yacht. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 14

Beyoncé Hanging Out

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Spider-man who? Beyoncé managed to hang by her ankles while making her grand entrance at the 2003 Video Music Awards, which means she is officially a superhero (though we all knew that). 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

Advertisement
EDIT POST

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.