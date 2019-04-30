The Most Expensive (and Explosive) Celebrity Divorces of All Time

Things were looking up for the Real Housewives of Orange County stars after David threw a surprise birthday and vow renewal ceremony for Shannon to celebrate their 16 years of marriage. The grand gesture was extra emotional considering the work the couple put into repairing their marriage after David’s affair. Sadly, it wasn’t enough to keep the duo together. Shannon filed for divorce from David in December 2017.

David agreed to pay Shannon $1.4 million “to equalize the division of community property,” according to court documents obtained by The Blast. The former couple, who are parents to Sophie, 17, and 14-year-old twins Stella and Adeline, have agreed to joint legal and physical custody of their daughters and David will also pay Shannon $10,000 a month for spousal and child support.