From Caitlyn Jenner to Dick van Dyke: The Most Expensive (and Surprising!) Celebs Who'll Send You a Cameo Message

Have you heard of Cameo? If not, you’re missing out. It’s an app that allows you to pay celebrities to record a short, personalized message. For example, here’s Gary Busey’s idea of a birthday message!

Gary Busey is better than everyone else on Cameo. Here is one example. pic.twitter.com/dX1eI4TWbm — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) May 7, 2019

Here’s what it’ll cost you to get some of your favorite celebs to send you (your loved one, your frenemy, whatever!) a personalized Cameo video.

Caitlyn Jenner

Image zoom Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage

Cost: $2,500

A message from the reality star will cost you a pretty penny. “When I’m out in public, people constantly ask me ‘Would you do a video wishing my cousin happy birthday?’ Well here’s an opportunity to get your own personal video from me,” the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star explained on the app.

Chris D’Elia

Cost: $50,000

The comedian has the highest price point of the bunch with a whopping $50,000. He wrote in his Cameo bio, “I ain’t doin’ this s— for less than 1k.”

Sarah Jessica Parker

Cost: $300

In case, like Carrie Bradshaw, you “couldn’t help but wonder” what it’s like to get a message from Sarah Jessica Parker, wonder no more. She’s no longer making Cameo videos, but the Sex and the City actress donated her proceeds to the New York City Ballet when she did.

Kevin O’Leary, A.K.A. Mr. Wonderful

Image zoom Larry Busacca/Getty

Cost: $1,200

Send your friend a message from the Shark Tank investor the next time you decide to cancel plans so that O’Leary can say, “And for that reason, I’m out.”

Billy Zane

Cost: $500

Are you a Zane-iac? For $500, the actor who played the wicked Cal in Titanic will leave you a delightfully Zane-y message for literally any occasion.

Marlon Wayans

Cost: $1,000

Send someone a message from the comedian, actor, screenwriter and Jack of all trades! A message from his brother, Shawn Wayans, will also set you back $1,000. Do you think they have a two-for-one special?

Snoop Dogg

Cost: $750

It’s the D-O-Double-G! His messages are pretty hilarious and sort of reminiscent of your mom or dad trying to FaceTime for the first time, but that’s what makes them so special.

Chris Harrison

Cost: $525

Can he steal you for a minute? He won’t be revealing any Bachelor spoilers, but you can pretty much guarantee that it will be the most dramatic message in history when it arrives.

Gary Busey

Gary Busey is better than everyone else on Cameo. Here is one example. pic.twitter.com/dX1eI4TWbm — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) May 7, 2019

Cost: $350

You really never know what Busey will say.

Dick Van Dyke

Image zoom

Cost: $500

The 94-year-old’s Cameo profile says that the actor “puts thought & care into each video,” and if you’re lucky enough, he’ll show off his dance moves!

Tom Felton

Cost: $444

Your Harry Potter fan friend deserves a message from Draco Malfoy, don’t you think?

Ice-T

Cost: $350

The Law & Order: SVU star and rapper is a man of many talents, and one of them is making Cameo videos.

Gloria Gaynor

Image zoom Debra L Rothenberg/Getty Images)

Cost: $350

Like she says in “I Will Survive,” Gaynor’s got all her life to live and all her love to give!

Ne-Yo

Image zoom Steve Granitz/WireImage

Cost: $300

Even “Miss Independent” needs a message from Ne-Yo.

Denise Richards

Image zoom Noel Vasquez/Getty

Cost: $250

Do you think the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star will do her infamous talent from Drop Dead Gorgeous?

Lance Bass

Cost: $250

If you need a nostalgic message to send your pal, guess what? It’s gonna be (from) Lance!

Teresa Giudice

Cost: $200

She may have her hands full with Real Housewives of New Jersey and the drama going down in her marriage, but she always has time to give her fans a shoutout.

LuAnn de Lesseps

Cost: $125

Money can’t buy you class, but it can buy you a Cameo from The Countess herself!

Jerry Harris

Cost: $200

Last, but not least, you can have Jerry from CHEER mat talk you, your BFF, your significant other, whoever.