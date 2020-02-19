From Caitlyn Jenner to Dick van Dyke: The Most Expensive (and Surprising!) Celebs Who'll Send You a Cameo Message
What better way to show your love for someone than by having their fave celebrity say it for you?
Have you heard of Cameo? If not, you’re missing out. It’s an app that allows you to pay celebrities to record a short, personalized message. For example, here’s Gary Busey’s idea of a birthday message!
Here’s what it’ll cost you to get some of your favorite celebs to send you (your loved one, your frenemy, whatever!) a personalized Cameo video.
Caitlyn Jenner
Cost: $2,500
A message from the reality star will cost you a pretty penny. “When I’m out in public, people constantly ask me ‘Would you do a video wishing my cousin happy birthday?’ Well here’s an opportunity to get your own personal video from me,” the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star explained on the app.
Chris D’Elia
Cost: $50,000
The comedian has the highest price point of the bunch with a whopping $50,000. He wrote in his Cameo bio, “I ain’t doin’ this s— for less than 1k.”
Sarah Jessica Parker
Cost: $300
In case, like Carrie Bradshaw, you “couldn’t help but wonder” what it’s like to get a message from Sarah Jessica Parker, wonder no more. She’s no longer making Cameo videos, but the Sex and the City actress donated her proceeds to the New York City Ballet when she did.
Kevin O’Leary, A.K.A. Mr. Wonderful
Cost: $1,200
Send your friend a message from the Shark Tank investor the next time you decide to cancel plans so that O’Leary can say, “And for that reason, I’m out.”
Billy Zane
Cost: $500
Are you a Zane-iac? For $500, the actor who played the wicked Cal in Titanic will leave you a delightfully Zane-y message for literally any occasion.
Marlon Wayans
Cost: $1,000
Send someone a message from the comedian, actor, screenwriter and Jack of all trades! A message from his brother, Shawn Wayans, will also set you back $1,000. Do you think they have a two-for-one special?
Snoop Dogg
Cost: $750
It’s the D-O-Double-G! His messages are pretty hilarious and sort of reminiscent of your mom or dad trying to FaceTime for the first time, but that’s what makes them so special.
Chris Harrison
Cost: $525
Can he steal you for a minute? He won’t be revealing any Bachelor spoilers, but you can pretty much guarantee that it will be the most dramatic message in history when it arrives.
Gary Busey
Cost: $350
You really never know what Busey will say.
Dick Van Dyke
Cost: $500
The 94-year-old’s Cameo profile says that the actor “puts thought & care into each video,” and if you’re lucky enough, he’ll show off his dance moves!
Tom Felton
Cost: $444
Your Harry Potter fan friend deserves a message from Draco Malfoy, don’t you think?
Ice-T
Cost: $350
The Law & Order: SVU star and rapper is a man of many talents, and one of them is making Cameo videos.
Gloria Gaynor
Cost: $350
Like she says in “I Will Survive,” Gaynor’s got all her life to live and all her love to give!
Ne-Yo
Cost: $300
Even “Miss Independent” needs a message from Ne-Yo.
Denise Richards
Cost: $250
Do you think the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star will do her infamous talent from Drop Dead Gorgeous?
Lance Bass
Cost: $250
If you need a nostalgic message to send your pal, guess what? It’s gonna be (from) Lance!
Teresa Giudice
Cost: $200
She may have her hands full with Real Housewives of New Jersey and the drama going down in her marriage, but she always has time to give her fans a shoutout.
LuAnn de Lesseps
Cost: $125
Money can’t buy you class, but it can buy you a Cameo from The Countess herself!
Jerry Harris
Cost: $200
Last, but not least, you can have Jerry from CHEER mat talk you, your BFF, your significant other, whoever.