01 of 11 Russell Wilson: A House The NFL quarterback caught his mom, Tammy, totally off guard when he led her to what he revealed to be her new home. Wilson shared footage from the reveal on his Instagram, and her sheer gratitude is palpable. "All these years you have never asked me for anything... only thing you ever wanted is for me to LOVE," Wilson captioned the clip from Mother's Day 2019, which he also posted to YouTube. "Well thanks for loving us the way you do. This ones for you. I love you momma." The video sees Wilson casually pass Tammy the keys to the luxury pad, which she accepts in disbelief. Once realization washed over her, the proud mom shouted with excitement: "Are you serious?" she repeatedly asked as other family members looked on.

02 of 11 Dwyane Wade: An Entire Church Bobby Metelus/Getty To honor his mother, Jolinda, for turning her life around, Dwyane Wade gave her a direct way to continue devoting herself to religious values. After years of substance abuse and misconduct, she got sober and started preaching while she was serving time in prison. In 2008, Jolinda became the minister of her own church, the Temple of Praise in Chicago, thanks to her son's generosity. "I'm so proud of her," the NBA pro said at a Sunday Service led by his mom. "Everybody thinks I'm the miraculous story in the family. I think she is."

03 of 11 Sean Combs: $1 Million and a Bentley Credit: Diddy/Instagram For Janice Combs' 80th birthday, son Diddy spared no expense. The music mogul purchased her a luxurious new ride and gave her a sum of $1 million. In a since-deleted Instagram post, Diddy praised his mom for raising him to became the successful star he is today. "I only exist because of this beautiful, hardworking, loving, hilarious, ass-whooping, always telling me the truth, genuine, smart, fly [and] absolutely amazing Black Goddess Queen!!" he wrote in the caption. "Happy 80th Birthday to the best mother in the world! Love you forever and ever! ❤️ "

04 of 11 Dwayne Johnson: A House The Moana star showed his mom, Ata, some big-time appreciation in June 2022, when he gifted her a home! On Instagram, Johnson shared a video of her entering the new house and seeing her brand-new furniture and décor for the first time. "When I was a little boy, I hated when my mom would cry," the Jungle Cruise actor wrote in the caption. "These days, I'll happily take her tears of joy 🥹." In another clip from the big reveal, Ata got emotional looking at her new family room. Johnson personalized the bright space with her "vintage ukeleles" and "pictures of our ancestors that she hasn't seen since she was a child growing up in Samoa." "Thank you God for blessing me with a little bit of work ethic to make stuff like this happen," Johnson wrote alongside the peek into Ata's meaningful abode.

05 of 11 LeBron James: A Mercedes-Benz Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty, Gloria James/Instagram Gloria James received some hot wheels ahead of her birthday in 2022. The NBA mom posted about her new Mercedes on Instagram, celebrating LeBron for his generosity in the caption. "Thank you my caring and giving son, @kingjames, for my early surprise birthday gift!" she wrote alongside the carousel of appreciative pics. "You're always thinking of and doing things to help make my life easier and make me happy. Love you infinity ❤️❤️❤️❤️♾♾♾♾."

06 of 11 Lizzo: An Audi Lizzo gifted her mom a sleek new way to get around for Christmas in 2020. The Grammy winner shared footage of the moment she surprised her mom, Shari Johnson-Jefferson, with a new Audi in her driveway. Upon seeing the car, Johnson-Jefferson burst into tears and hugged her daughter. "You see these things on television and you never expect it to happen to yourself," Lizzo's mom says in the video. The "Special" singer's caption spoke to her amazing journey as an accomplished artist. "I remember crying in my car when my daddy passed, no job no money nowhere to live, wishing I could one day provide for my family," she wrote on Instagram. "I couldn't do it for my dad so ima make sure I spoil Mama. Happy holidays y'all."

07 of 11 Rihanna: A House Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Stance The Fenty founder presented her mother with a mansion in their native Barbados with a little help from a big name. Rihanna's mom, Monica Braithwaite, was under the impression that the house was merely a venue for an interview with Oprah Winfrey. When Braithwaite arrived, she was indeed greeted and shown around by the talk show host, but her daughter delivered something even more exciting. "I wanted to do this for you for a very long time," the singer told her mom on Winfrey's talk show in 2012. "You have been such an amazing mother, example, soldier and you get to walk with the key to this house." Once Braithwaite realized she was a new homeowner, she hugged her daughter and media executive. "I have to have a picture of you hanging on the wall," Braithwaite told Winfrey, adding excitedly, "My first guest is Oprah!"

08 of 11 Jeff Bezos: A Necklace Worn in Outer Space Joe Raedle/Getty Images While on his voyage to the stars in 2021, Jeff Bezos wore a necklace bearing the feather logo of his aerospace company Blue Origin. When the Amazon founder returned to Earth, he greeted his mother with a hug and, per CBS News, the very accessory he brought out of this world.

09 of 11 Kim Kardashian: 65 Designer Outfits In 2021, Kardashian prepared a personalized present for every year of her mother's life. The reality star compiled 65 different outfits to add to Kris Jenner's wardrobe, all of which were specifically tailored to fit her "momager's" measurements. Kardashian displayed the clothes in Jenner's home, styling the designer clothes on a number of mannequins that lined her hallway.

10 of 11 Drake: Sneakers with a Heartfelt Message Credit: Drake/Instagram, George Pimentel/WireImage Drake added an extra layer of sentimentality to the fresh pair of shoes he gifted his mom, Sandi Graham, in 2022. The rapper customized white Nike Air Force 1 sneakers with the words "Love you forever" emblazoned on side, a phrase in reference to the mother-son duo's favorite children's book. The Canadian rapper explained the symbolism on Instagram, sharing a close-up of the footwear and an accompanying copy of the picture book Love You Forever, which was originally published in 1986. The story's cover art has one noteworthy change, though: the addition of Nike's Swoosh logo. His post also included a heartfelt dedication to his mother: "Your perennial care and nurturing is never lost on me. This book is the time capsule of our love. I long for the days when it was this simple," read the sweet message signed with Drake's real name, Aubrey.