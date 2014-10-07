Morrissey Reveals He's Been Treated for Cancer: 'If I Die, Then I Die'

British rocker Morrissey has battled cancer, he revealed to a Spanish newspaper.
“They have scraped cancerous tissues four times already, but whatever,” he told El Mundo, according to a translation by BBC News. “If I die, then I die. And if I don’t, then I don’t. Right now I feel good.”
The former Smiths singer, 55, is currently on tour in Europe after being forced to cancel a U.S. leg in June due to a respiratory infection, according to the BBC. This isn’t his first bout with health problems: He collapsed onstage in 2009 during a gig outside of London.
“I am aware that in some of my recent photos I look somewhat unhealthy, but that’s what illness can do,” he said in the El Mundo interview. “I’m not going to worry about that, I’ll rest when I’m dead.”
