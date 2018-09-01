Morgan Freeman to Resume Work on TV Series After Sexual Harassment Investigation

Actor Morgan Freeman is coming back to NatGeo and will resume production of his docuseries The Story of God after the show was put on hold earlier this year while allegations of sexual harassment were investigated.

NatGeo released a statement Friday to Entertainment Weekly saying that they will resume production on its third season.

The announcement comes after the cable network’s parent company investigated accusations of sexual harassment as well as inappropriate comments and behavior made against him by eight different women.

“Through production on critically acclaimed series The Story of God and The Story of Us, we have valued a longstanding relationship with Morgan Freeman,” the network said. “When we learned of recent allegations surrounding Mr. Freeman completely unrelated to our work with him, as a precaution we paused production on our new season in order to complete a thorough investigation led by our parent company Fox, executed through an independent investigator. The results of this investigation revealed no incidents of concern during any of our work with Mr. Freeman.”

Continued NatGeo: “We have now made the decision to move forward with the production of season three of The Story of God. This series has expanded our understanding of religion and culture around the world and has touched many of our fans, and along with Morgan and the team at Revelations Entertainment, we look forward to resuming pre-production this September. As a company, we take all issues of harassment very seriously and we’re confidently assured by the results of the investigation.”

Morgan Freeman Emma McIntyre/Getty

In May, the 80-year-old actor spoke out and strongly denied the allegations after individuals came forward saying he had engaged in sexual misconduct and “inappropriate behavior” in a CNN story.

“I am devastated that 80 years of my life is at risk of being undermined, in the blink of an eye, by Thursday’s media reports,” he said in a statement. “All victims of assault and harassment deserve to be heard. And we need to listen to them. But it is not right to equate horrific incidents of sexual assault with misplaced compliments or humor.”

The actor, 80, added, “I admit that I am someone who feels a need to try to make women — and men — feel appreciated and at ease around me. As a part of that, I would often try to joke with and compliment women, in what I thought was a light-hearted and humorous way. Clearly I was not always coming across the way I intended. And that is why I apologized Thursday and will continue to apologize to anyone I might have upset, however unintentionally.