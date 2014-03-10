Follow Mo'Nique's Amazing Body Transformation on Twitter
The Precious actress has shed 82 pounds
Mo’Nique made headlines last spring for shedding more than 80 pounds, and the Oscar winner says she has her family to thank for her continued dedication to diet and exercise.
“The journey’s been amazing because it truly lets you know what you’re made of,” Mo’Nique, 46, told Hello Beautiful at the 22nd Annual Pan-African Film and Arts Festival, where she promoted her upcoming movie Blackbird over the weekend. “People always say, ‘Mo’Nique, what motivates you?’ I had to do it for my husband and my children. And I had to get out of my own way.”
Mo’Nique also aims to help her fans stay healthy, Tweeting photos of every workout with an inspirational message. She keeps things fresh with an eclectic mix of exercises: lifting weights, yoga, jumping rope, swimming, hiking, boxing and even hula-hooping. And you can count on her using her comedic chops to encourage her followers.
PEOPLE rounded up some of Mo’Nique’s best Tweets from the past year below. Go behind-the-scenes of her transformation, and tell us which workout you’re inspired to try in the comments. //storify.com/peoplemag/mo-nique.js?header=none&border=falseView the story “Mo’Nique” on Storify