Mo’Nique made headlines last spring for shedding more than 80 pounds, and the Oscar winner says she has her family to thank for her continued dedication to diet and exercise.

“The journey’s been amazing because it truly lets you know what you’re made of,” Mo’Nique, 46, told Hello Beautiful at the 22nd Annual Pan-African Film and Arts Festival, where she promoted her upcoming movie Blackbird over the weekend. “People always say, ‘Mo’Nique, what motivates you?’ I had to do it for my husband and my children. And I had to get out of my own way.”

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Mo’Nique also aims to help her fans stay healthy, Tweeting photos of every workout with an inspirational message. She keeps things fresh with an eclectic mix of exercises: lifting weights, yoga, jumping rope, swimming, hiking, boxing and even hula-hooping. And you can count on her using her comedic chops to encourage her followers.