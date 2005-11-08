Monica Potter Has a Baby Girl

This is the third child for the former Boston Legal star

By Alison Gee and Stephen M. Silverman
November 08, 2005 07:00 AM

Former Boston Legal actress Monica Potter had a baby daughter last Aug. 3, her agent announced to PEOPLE on Monday.

Molly Brigid Allison arrived weighing 7 lbs., 3 oz, and the family is doing “fantastic,” according to Sarah Clossey. Potter’s husband is Daniel Christopher Allison, Orthopedic Surgeon at USC County Hospital.

The couple met at a mutual friend’s party. Potter, 34, was previously married to Tom Potter, with whom she has two sons.

Besides the Emmy-winning ABC legal series, Potter has appeared in such films as Con Air, Patch Adams and Saw

