Monica Potter Has a Baby Girl
This is the third child for the former Boston Legal star
Former Boston Legal actress Monica Potter had a baby daughter last Aug. 3, her agent announced to PEOPLE on Monday.
Molly Brigid Allison arrived weighing 7 lbs., 3 oz, and the family is doing “fantastic,” according to Sarah Clossey. Potter’s husband is Daniel Christopher Allison, Orthopedic Surgeon at USC County Hospital.
The couple met at a mutual friend’s party. Potter, 34, was previously married to Tom Potter, with whom she has two sons.
Besides the Emmy-winning ABC legal series, Potter has appeared in such films as Con Air, Patch Adams and Saw