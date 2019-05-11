8 Moms of Celebs You Need to Follow on Social Media

Mothers don’t exactly have the best rep when it comes to social media, with common vices like sharing embarrassing photos on Facebook or not quite understanding how to tweet. But when your child happens to be famous, the pressure’s on to be a little more social media savvy than the average parent.

These moms of celebs have become social media stars in their own right, so feel free to click ‘follow’ if you’re looking for laughs, inspiration and, of course, the occasional embarrassing photo of their celeb sons and daughters.

Ariana Grande’s mom, Joan Grande

Gilbert Carrasquillo/FilmMagic

If you thought you were Ariana Grande’s biggest fan, think again. As evidenced by her Twitter account, Joan Grande, mom to the singer and YouTube star Frankie Grande, definitely wins the prize for most dedicated Arianator.

Take her reply to a video Ariana posted from when she was younger. From the backseat of their car, the future pop star and her mom sang a duet to “Tell Him” by Barbra Streisand and Céline Dion. “Every mother’s question to their 4 year old daughter, ‘Am I Celine or Barbra?’ ” she wrote. “We are cute!”

When an Ariana Grande fan tweeted their apologies for streaming “No Tears Left to Cry” nonstop, Grande replied with some A-plus mom advice: “Never apologize for having great taste! Xo”

After her daughter dropped her single “Monopoly” with best friend and collaborator Victoria Monet, Grande tweeted about song’s message of friendship and gratitude. “If only everyone looked at life that way… would definitely be a better place,” she wrote. “After everything, Ariana still thinks that way, let’s all celebrate her, she is THE role model!”

Beyoncé and Solange’s mom, Tina Knowles

Source: Tina Knowles/Instagram

In addition to posting adorable viral videos that are sure to make you smile, Knowles has a regular series on her Instagram called “Corny Joke Time.” Watch as the mother of two queens over-explains the punchline, proving she’s just as much of a mom as any.

On a can’t-miss installment of “Corny Joke Time,” Beyoncé’s daughter Blue Ivy joined her grandma and, of course, told an adorably corny joke.

Jonah Hill and Beanie Feldstein’s mom, Sharon Feldstein

E!

Along with Adam Levine’s mom, Patsy Noah, Feldstein is one of the founders of Your Mom Cares, a group of mothers of celebrities and influencers dedicated to improving kids’ mental health and wellness. In addition to following the foundation’s account, @YourMomCares, check out her personal Instagram account for inspirational quotes and sweet videos from kids who are helping Your Mom Cares change the dialogue around mental illness.

Zendaya’s mom, Claire Stoermer

Bill McCay/Wireimage

Stoermer’s Instagram is full of “#proudmommoments” and cute throwbacks of Zendaya.

But her Insta also shows us that Zendaya’s artistic talent could be partially genetic, with photos of her beautiful handmade jewelry.

Another hidden gem on Stoermer’s page? Some mother-daughter tattoo inspo.

John Legend’s mom, Phyllis Stephens

The Voice judge gave his mother a warm welcome to Twitter after she wrote her first tweet: “Hello.” Her account, @MomLegend, only has a few tweets so far, but we’re sure she’ll get some help from her daughter-in-law, Twitter queen Chrissy Teigen.

The self-proclaimed “Singing Hat Lady” even shared a sweet selfie with her almost 10,000 followers, dressed up with a wide-brimmed hat.

Gigi and Bella Hadid’s mom, Yolanda Hadid

Bryan Bedder/Getty

Yes, Hadid is a celebrity in her own right, but after raising two supermodels, Bella and Gigi (plus their model brother Anwar), she definitely earns a spot on our list of moms to follow. On her Instagram page, you’ll see the typical mom-bragging on her daughters’ and son’s magazine covers and campaigns, but you’ll also see her heartwarming posts about self-love.

In January, she shared a photo of herself in lingerie and explained how she felt after “undoing” plastic surgery. “Finally back to the original 1964,” she wrote. “Living in a body free of breast implants, fillers, botox, extensions and all the bulls— I thought I needed.” She called on her followers to “learn to love ourselves and celebrate our unique, one of a kind beauty at all ages.”

Plus, if you’ve ever wondered what the Hadid family farm is really like, the 55-year-old has shared several glimpses of the beautiful Pennsylvania property.

Seth Rogen’s Mom, Sandy Rogen

Nicholas Hunt/Getty; Sandy Rogen/Twitter

The comedian opened up about his mom’s, well, unfiltered tweets during a visit to The Late Late Show. Host James Corden explained that her Twitter is one of his favorites to follow before reading some of her most memorable posts.

“Imagine your mother was talking about sex, she has like tens of thousands of followers,” the actor joked on the show. “It’s objectively humiliating, but she is funny.” Rogen’s not wrong, and if you’ve seen any of his hit movies from Knocked Up to Sausage Party, you know her tweets are proof that a knack for raunchy humor runs in the family.

Lady Gaga’s Mom, Cynthia Germanotta

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for National Board of Review

The mother to Mother Monster herself is a must-follow on Instagram. Germanotta co-founded Lady Gaga’s nonprofit organization, the Born This Way Foundation, with a mission to empower youth communities and spread kindness. On her personal page, you can find share-worthy, inspiring quotes.

And you’ll also see mother-daughter photos of Germanotta and Lady Gaga that will make you want to call the mother figure in your life, stat.