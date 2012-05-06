The actress-model was the center of attention at a private party Saturday

Mom-to-be Molly Sims was celebrated Saturday with an afternoon baby shower at a private residence in the Hollywood Hills.

With the house festively decorated with blue balloons and flowers, about 50 guests, including actress Ali Larter, enjoyed the gathering’s games, gourmet food and Bertaud Belieu Rosé champagne.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Actress-model Sims and her husband, Scott Stuber, are expecting a baby boy in June.

Among the many gifts received were a Fresco Loft High chair in black and ivory, a Sweet Slumber Sound Machine and several plush baby toys.

“She was smiling the entire time,” one of the guests told PEOPLE about Sims. “It was like she just couldn’t believe how lucky she is. She was so thankful everyone was there for her.”

There was also a male presence. “Her husband Scott joined her at the end of the shower,” adds the source, “and Molly was beaming. She showed him all the baby presents and wouldn’t stop smiling.”