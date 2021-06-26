Victoria's Secret Model Taylor Hill Gets Engaged to Daniel Fryer: 'I'll Love You for Always'
"My best friend, my soulmate," Taylor Hill wrote in her engagement announcement
Taylor Hill is getting hitched!
The model, 25, announced her engagement to boyfriend Daniel Fryer with a heartfelt Instagram post on Saturday. The post included a trio of snaps of the couple, including one that showed Fryer down on one knee with a picturesque seascape in the background.
"My best friend, my soulmate, I'll love you always 💗✨ 06/25/21 ✨💗," she wrote alongside the snaps, which also gave fans a first look at her gorgeous diamond ring.
Hill, who began modeling for Victoria's Secret in 2015, received plenty of love from her famous friends. "Sooo freaking HAPPY for you," Josephine Skriver wrote, while Lily Aldridge added "Omggggg yayyyyy… Congratulations ❤️❤️❤️❤️."
"I'm sooooo happy for you Tay you deserve it ❤️❤️ CONGRATULATIONS 🍾🎈🎊," Lais Ribero shared in another comment.
In addition to loving comments from Bella Hadid and Martha Hunt, Taylor's sister and fellow model, Mackinley, also chimed in, writing, "🙌🙌🙌 Yessssss❤️❤️❤️."
Hill and Fryer, were first seen together in public In February 2020, following her split from former long-term beau Michael Stephen Shank, according to Just Jared.
Earlier this month, Victoria's Secret announced that it has rebranded by launching two new initiatives featuring "accomplished women who share a common passion to drive positive change" including Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Megan Rapinoe.
The latest initiatives come nearly two years after the end of the Victoria's Secret Angel title and the subsequent cancelation of the show in Nov. 2019 due to criticism that the brand didn't embrace models of all sizes and backgrounds on its runway.