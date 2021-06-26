"My best friend, my soulmate," Taylor Hill wrote in her engagement announcement

Victoria's Secret Model Taylor Hill Gets Engaged to Daniel Fryer: 'I'll Love You for Always'

Taylor Hill is getting hitched!

The model, 25, announced her engagement to boyfriend Daniel Fryer with a heartfelt Instagram post on Saturday. The post included a trio of snaps of the couple, including one that showed Fryer down on one knee with a picturesque seascape in the background.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"My best friend, my soulmate, I'll love you always 💗✨ 06/25/21 ✨💗," she wrote alongside the snaps, which also gave fans a first look at her gorgeous diamond ring.

Hill, who began modeling for Victoria's Secret in 2015, received plenty of love from her famous friends. "Sooo freaking HAPPY for you," Josephine Skriver wrote, while Lily Aldridge added "Omggggg yayyyyy… Congratulations ❤️❤️❤️❤️."

"I'm sooooo happy for you Tay you deserve it ❤️❤️ CONGRATULATIONS 🍾🎈🎊," Lais Ribero shared in another comment.

Taylor Hill Taylor Hill | Credit: Taylor Hill/instagram

Taylor Hill Taylor Hill | Credit: Taylor Hill/instagram

In addition to loving comments from Bella Hadid and Martha Hunt, Taylor's sister and fellow model, Mackinley, also chimed in, writing, "🙌🙌🙌 Yessssss❤️❤️❤️."

Hill and Fryer, were first seen together in public In February 2020, following her split from former long-term beau Michael Stephen Shank, according to Just Jared.