New Missy Elliott Music Video Has the Internet on Fire

Maria Yagoda
November 12, 2015 03:40 PM

Missy Elliott is back – leading us to all question, “Was she ever truly gone?”

The singer released her first single in three years, “WTF (Where They From),” which features Pharrell Williams, along with a mind-blowing music video. (She hasn’t released a video in seven years. How did we even live? Face each day?)

The Internet is overjoyed to see Missy Elliott back in action, just as they were when she stole the show at Katy Perry‘s Super Bowl halftime show.

Join us in joining the Internet in freaking out. Missy, we’ve missed you.

https://twitter.com/_/status/664825447327207424

https://twitter.com/_/status/664822114608914432

https://twitter.com/_/status/664880066925617152

https://twitter.com/_/status/664824276596342787

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST

Don't Miss a Moment

Get 4 FREE Issues of PEOPLE Magazine
GET IT NOW

Get your People daily dose

Subscribe to the daily newsletter for the latest celebrity news.
Sign up Now