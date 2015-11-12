New Missy Elliott Music Video Has the Internet on Fire

Missy Elliott is back – leading us to all question, “Was she ever truly gone?”
The singer released her first single in three years, “WTF (Where They From),” which features Pharrell Williams, along with a mind-blowing music video. (She hasn’t released a video in seven years. How did we even live? Face each day?)
The Internet is overjoyed to see Missy Elliott back in action, just as they were when she stole the show at Katy Perry‘s Super Bowl halftime show.
Join us in joining the Internet in freaking out. Missy, we’ve missed you.