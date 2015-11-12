New Missy Elliott Music Video Has the Internet on Fire

Missy Elliott is back – leading us to all question, “Was she ever truly gone?”

The singer released her first single in three years, “WTF (Where They From),” which features Pharrell Williams, along with a mind-blowing music video. (She hasn’t released a video in seven years. How did we even live? Face each day?)

The Internet is overjoyed to see Missy Elliott back in action, just as they were when she stole the show at Katy Perry‘s Super Bowl halftime show.

Join us in joining the Internet in freaking out. Missy, we’ve missed you.

Me listening to this new Missy BUMPER at my desk… pic.twitter.com/s7UbsrDuew — Jordan (@JordanApps) November 12, 2015

I love that Missy is making music for dancers. It's a lost art form in hip-hop presently. — Barry Gordy (@branfire) November 12, 2015

oh my god i missed missy elliott videos so much i’m crying real tears of happiness right now. DISCO LIPSTICK! PUPPETS! FLAWLESS FOREVER — pilot (@pilotbacon) November 12, 2015

There's a new Missy Elliot video AND it has puppets?! You win, Thursday. You win. — mamrie hart (@mametown) November 12, 2015

missy elliot always been from the future. — KAMI (@superstarKAMI) November 12, 2015

[Kneels at MISSY ELLIOT's altar] — ALL-STAR ME (@beardy___) November 12, 2015

There's a new Missy Elliot video AND it has puppets?! You win, Thursday. You win. — mamrie hart (@mametown) November 12, 2015

missy elliot always been from the future. — KAMI (@superstarKAMI) November 12, 2015

Missy Elliot is back! yaaaaaaaaaassss — Phindi (@PhindiG_K) November 12, 2015

MISSY ELLIOT FOR VIDEO OF THE YEAR — Larry (@Larrydog15) November 12, 2015