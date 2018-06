Orlando Bloom Had 'The Biggest Crush' On Cate Blanchett,  Plus More Missed Celeb Love Connections 

Bloom surprised Blanchett during a Lord of the Rings reunion on the Late Late Show with James Corden where he revealed his first impression of her. “I had such a crush — well Legolas has a crush, and then I had the biggest crush on you,” Bloom admitted to his former co-star. “Oh, so it was your character?” she teasingly interrupted. “No, it was me!” he replied.

“But I was 21…” he began, before Blanchett playfully interrupted again. “Oh, and I was what, 110?” “No, you were 25!” Bloom said charmingly (he was actually 23 when the film was released while Blanchett was 30).

But Blanchett didn’t exactly reciprocate his feelings. “I didn’t recognize you, because the first time I saw you, you had like, Fabio hair and blue eyes,” Blanchett explained, referring to his on-screen character, Legolas. “And then I just saw you, who is this really cute guy out of drama school, and I didn’t put two and two [together].”

“And I was just walking around spying on her from the corner of the room, in a non-creepy way,” Bloom joked.